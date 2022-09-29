Read full article on original website
indherald.com
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee
ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested on attempted murder charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing several charges, including attempted murder. In the past several days, deputies have responded to several calls of abuse and domestic violence at a home on Kelsey Road in Monticello. Each time police responded, the victim in the case told...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Schools Publishes Safety Notice on Suspicious Activity Concerning a White Van
School resource officers have received numerous reports concerning suspicious activity that involves a white van spotted at public areas and on or near school property, according to Wayne County Schools Communications Director. Wayne County Schools published a public safety notice on the van, after reports that were made this past...
Oneida doctor sentenced after federal pill mill investigation
A Scott County doctor who was accused of prescribing nearly five million Schedule II narcotic pills over eight years has been sentenced as part of a plea agreement in which he admitted to illegally distributing 60 oxycodone pills.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wymt.com
Man charged after nearly running down deputy during police chase
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after officials say he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect on Surrey Hill Road. During the search,...
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
wklw.com
KSP Request Public’s Assistance Locating Wanted Perry Co Man
The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay Co Circuit Court for a trial stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in April of 2019 in Clay County. Mr. Francis failed to appear to court, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is described as a white male, 6’0’’ tall, approximately 220 pounds, with short black hair. Francis is from the Bulan area of Perry Co. The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jarrod Smith.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
wtloam.com
Police Release Name Of Suspect In Corbin Bank Robbery
An update on the bank robbery case. Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a man has been taken into custody charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic. Shortly thereafter, Fox is accused of ditching the clothes he was wearing and the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith found the truck behind a house on Moore Hill Road near Corbin. He was then arrested without incident and charged with 1st degree robbery. Fox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
lakercountry.com
Russell County native Burton graduates from Academy of Police Supervision
Russell County native Evan Burton was among 24 law enforcement officers to graduate from the Kentucky Academy of Police Supervision last week. The academy is also known as the Sergeant’s Academy and is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
1450wlaf.com
Overnight wreck sends one person to the hospital via a medical helicopter
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In the wee hours of Sunday morning, a pick-up truck headed down a steep hill on Liberty Street, left the road, went over an embankment and rammed into the back of a home, according to officials. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 2:25AM...
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
z93country.com
Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered
Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
1450wlaf.com
Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
