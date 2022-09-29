Read full article on original website
A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
Everyone’s chasing riches in the land of opportunity. But when the riches run out—or were never there at all—it’s time to pick up and move on to the next. This is the story of countless boom towns during the Gold Rush when mines dried up and when Gilded Age industrial sites collapsed—and it’s a big reason why America is dotted with so many abandoned towns built during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Officials out West are worried that crucial reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin states are going to run dry in only three years if significant water reductions aren’t implemented soon. At a conference last Friday, Colorado River Water Conservation District General Manager Andy Mueller told attendees that major cuts...
This architect has an idea of how communities can assess rebuilding after floods
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Steven Bingler, CEO and founder of Concordia, about "managed retreat" and the future of development in flood-prone areas. The challenges of rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Ian are enormous, and scientists say those challenges are only going to grow. And that's because we expect to see an increase in destructive storms in the coming years, which means we will likely have some tough decisions to face about where development can take place in the future. Should people be living in areas known to be in the path of storms that are likely to get worse? And this invites even thornier questions of how, where and, yes, whether to rebuild in some areas.
Hurricane Orlene is heading toward Mexico's Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters
What did Hurricane Ian sound like at 8,000 feet in the air when it hit Florida?. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NICK UNDERWOOD: We're all right. We're all right. MARTIN: That's the voice of Nick Underwood. He flies into hurricanes for a living. And he got a close-up look at this latest storm earlier this week.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Andre Perry from the Brookings Institution about their study, "The Black Progress Index." Even if you don't follow health news or stories with a lot of numbers, this is one that might have stuck. Life expectancy in the United States overall is at its lowest since 1996 - down to 76.1 years. Now, that's largely due to the COVID pandemic. But that number, a measure of longevity, doesn't tell the whole story. But in combination with other information, it can offer meaningful information - information that can help improve the quality of life. Last week, the Brookings Institution, in partnership with the NAACP, released the Black Progress Index, a new study looking at Black life expectancy and along with other information about Black well-being. We called Andre M. Perry to tell us more about it. He's a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Andre Perry, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
This article was originally published in High Country News. The ground beneath the researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed more than 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite the fact that it was almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. However, in a nearby stand of unburned trees, Kampf noted that some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she says. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
September 30, 2022; Washington, D.C.- This week, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced S. Res. 813, a resolution honoring the unique role of public radio music stations to the public media system. This bipartisan resolution marks October 26, 2022, as Public Radio Music Day and expresses appreciation for local public radio music stations and their service to listeners and musicians across all 50 states and U.S. territories. U.S. Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced a House companion, H. Res. 1306, in July, which garnered 12 additional bipartisan cosponsors before the House left for the October recess.
From powering towns with electricity to supplying people with food and water, rivers are the lifelines of modern civilization. But relentless heat waves and drought have caused the vital waterways to dry up. A global special report on the water emergency affecting billions around the world. NBC Correspondents Steve Patterson, Matt Bradley, and Janis Mackey Frayer are at the Colorado River, the Rhine River in Germany, and the Yangtze River in China to see the effect of climate change on three rivers critical to their regions.Sept. 25, 2022.
Who should manage public land that is sacred to Native Americans? That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving Indigenous people greater input into managing such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, might alleviate the friction that emerges when sacred landscapes are managed without Native American input. Mauna Kea, a 13,802-foot dormant volcano on the island of Hawaii, is one example. The mountain is managed as public land by the state of Hawaii. Native Hawaiians have protested the state’s management of Mauna Kea for decades, saying Hawaii...
Cities are battling homelessness with innovative strategies. One such initiative in Portland, Ore., is designated for LGBTQ people, but it is facing backlash from neighbors. The American Rescue Plan provided more than $5 billion for housing and services for homeless people, and cities are using that money in a variety of ways. In Portland, Ore., a cluster of sheds has been operating as a shelter for LGBTQ people. But Katia Riddle reports some neighbors have withdrawn their support for it.
