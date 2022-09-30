Increased very low frequency pulsations and decreased cardiorespiratory pulsations suggest altered brain clearance in narcolepsy

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Higher off-target amplicon detection rate in MiSeq v3 compared to v2 reagent kits in the context of 16S-rRNA-sequencing
One of the most widely used techniques in microbiota research is 16S-rRNA-sequencing. Several laboratory processes have been shown to impact sequencing results, especially in low biomass samples. Low biomass samples are prone to off-target amplification, where instead of bacterial DNA, host DNA is erroneously amplified. Knowledge on the laboratory processes influencing off-target amplification and detection is however scarce. We here expand on previous findings by demonstrating that off-target amplification is not limited to invasive biopsy samples, but is also an issue in low bacterial biomass respiratory (mucosal) samples, especially when below 0.3Â pg/Î¼L. We show that off-target amplification can partly be mitigated by using gel-based library purification methods. Importantly, we report a higher off-target amplicon detection rate when using MiSeq reagent kit v3 compared to v2 (mean 13.3% vs 0.1% off-target reads/sample, respectively), possibly as a result of differences in reagents or sequencing recipes. However, since after bioinformatic removal of off-target reads, MiSeq reagent kit v3 still results in a twofold higher number of reads when compared to v2, v3 is still preferred over v2. Together, these results add to the growing knowledge base on off-target amplification and detection, allowing researchers to anticipate this problem in 16S-rRNA-based microbiome studies involving lowÂ biomass samples.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Blood levels of T-Cell Receptor Excision Circles (TRECs) provide an index of exposure to traumatic stress in mice and humans
Exposure to stress triggers biological changes throughout the body. Accumulating evidence indicates that alterations in immune system function are associated with the development of stress-associated illnesses such as major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, increasing interest in identifying immune markers that provide insight into mental health. Recombination events during T-cell receptor rearrangement and T-cell maturation in the thymus produce circular DNA fragments called T-cell receptor excision circles (TRECs) that can be utilized as indicators of thymic function and numbers of newly emigrating T-cells. Given data suggesting that stress affects thymus function, we examined whether blood levels of TRECs might serve as a quantitative peripheral index of cumulative stress exposure and its physiological correlates. We hypothesized that chronic stress exposure would compromise thymus function and produce corresponding decreases in levels of TRECs. In male mice, exposure to chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) produced thymic involution, adrenal hypertrophy, and decreased levels of TRECs in blood. Extending these studies to humans revealed robust inverse correlations between levels of circulating TRECs and childhood emotional and physical abuse. Cell-type specific analyses also revealed associations between TREC levels and blood cell composition, as well as cell-type specific methylation changes in CD4T"‰+"‰and CD8T"‰+"‰cells. Additionally, TREC levels correlated with epigenetic age acceleration, a common biomarker of stress exposure. Our findings demonstrate alignment between findings in mice and humans and suggest that blood-borne TRECs are a translationally-relevant biomarker that correlates with, and provides insight into, the cumulative physiological and immune-related impacts of stress exposure in mammals.
Nature.com
Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains
Traditional spectroscopy, by its very nature, characterizes physical system properties in the momentum and frequency domains. However, the most interesting and potentially practically useful quantum many-body effects emerge from local, short-time correlations. Here, using inelastic neutron scattering and methods of integrability, we experimentally observe and theoretically describe a local, coherent, long-lived, quasiperiodically oscillating magnetic state emerging out of the distillation of propagating excitations following a local quantum quench in a Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain. This "quantum wake" displays similarities to Floquet states, discrete time crystals and nonlinear Luttinger liquids. We also show how this technique reveals the non-commutativity of spin operators, and is thus a model-agnostic measure of a magnetic system's "quantumness."
Nature.com
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Nature.com
Comparison of concentrations of chemical species and emission sources PM before pandemic and during pandemic in Krakow, Poland
Observations of air pollution in Krakow have shown that air quality has been improved during the last decade. In the presented study two factors affecting the physicochemical characteristic of PM2.5 fraction at AGH station in Krakow were observed. One is the ban of using solid fuels for heating purposes and the second is COVID-19 pandemic in Krakow. The PM2.5 fraction was collected during the whole year every 3rd day between 2nd March 2020 and 28th February 2021 at AGH station in Krakow. In total 110 PM2.5 fraction samples were collected. The chemical composition was determined for these samples. The elemental analysis was performed by energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) technique, ions analysis was performed by ion chromatography (IC) and black carbon by optical method. In order to identify the emission sources the positive matrix factorization (PMF) was used. The results of such study were compared to similar analysis performed for PM2.5 for the period from June 2018 to May 2019 at AGH station in Krakow. The PM2.5 concentration dropped by 25% in 2020/2021 in comparison to 2018/2019 at this station. The concentrations of Si, K, Fe, Zn and Pb were lowering by 43"“64% in the year 2020/2021 in comparison to 2018/2019. Cu, Mn, Zn and Pb come from mechanical abrasion of brakes and tires while Ti, Fe, Mn and Si are crustal species. They are the indicators of road dust (non-exhaust traffic source). Moreover, the annual average contribution of traffic/industrial/soil/construction work source was reduced in 2020/2021 in comparison to 2018/2019. As well the annual average contribution of fuels combustion was declining by 22% in 2020/2021 in comparison to 2018/2019. This study shows that the ban and lockdown, during COVID-19 pandemic, had significant impact on the characteristic of air pollution in Krakow.
Nature.com
Survey of perspectives of people with inherited retinal diseases on ocular gene therapy in Australia
Many gene therapies are in development for treating people with inherited retinal diseases (IRD). We hypothesized that potential recipients of gene therapy would have knowledge gaps regarding treatment. We aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of genetic therapies among potential recipients with IRD, using a novel instrument we designed (Attitudes to Gene Therapy-Eye (AGT-Eye)) and their associations with demographic data, self-reported visual status, and tools assessing quality of life and attitudes toward clinical trials using a community-based cross-sectional survey of Australian adults with IRD. AGT-Eye, overall quality of life EQ-5D-5L, National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) and Patient Attitudes to Clinical Trials (PACT-22) instruments were administered. Six hundred and eighty-one people completed the study, 51.7% women of mean age 53.5 years (SD"‰Â±"‰15.8). Most participants (91.6%) indicated they would likely accept gene therapy if it was available to them or family members. However, only 28.3% agreed that they had good knowledge of gene therapy. Most obtained information about gene therapy from the internet (49.3%). Respondents with post-graduate degrees scored highest compared to other educational levels on methods (p"‰<"‰0.001) and outcomes (p"‰="‰0.003) and were more likely to see economic value of treatment (p"‰="‰0.043). Knowledge gaps were present regarding methods and outcomes of gene therapy. This survey has shown high level of interest in the IRD community for gene therapies, and highlights areas for improved clinician and patient education.
Nature.com
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
Nature.com
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 Nsp6 damages Drosophila heart and mouse cardiomyocytes through MGA/MAX complex-mediated increased glycolysis
SARS-CoV-2 infection causes COVID-19, a severe acute respiratory disease associated with cardiovascular complications including long-term outcomes. The presence of virus in cardiac tissue of patients with COVID-19 suggests this is a direct, rather than secondary, effect of infection. Here, by expressing individual SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the Drosophila heart, we demonstrate interaction of virus Nsp6 with host proteins of the MGA/MAX complex (MGA, PCGF6 and TFDP1). Complementing transcriptomic data from the fly heart reveal that this interaction blocks the antagonistic MGA/MAX complex, which shifts the balance towards MYC/MAX and activates glycolysis-with similar findings in mouse cardiomyocytes. Further, the Nsp6-induced glycolysis disrupts cardiac mitochondrial function, known to increase reactive oxygen species (ROS) in heart failure; this could explain COVID-19-associated cardiac pathology. Inhibiting the glycolysis pathway by 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) treatment attenuates the Nsp6-induced cardiac phenotype in flies and mice. These findings point to glycolysis as a potential pharmacological target for treating COVID-19-associated heart failure.
Nature.com
Niche deconvolution of the glioblastoma proteome reveals a distinct infiltrative phenotype within the proneural transcriptomic subgroup
Glioblastoma is often subdivided into three transcriptional subtypes (classical, proneural, mesenchymal) based on bulk RNA signatures that correlate with distinct genetic and clinical features. Potential cellular-level differences of these subgroups, such as the relative proportions of glioblastoma's hallmark histopathologic features (e.g. brain infiltration, microvascular proliferation), may provide insight into their distinct phenotypes but are, however, not well understood. Here we leverage machine learning and reference proteomic profiles derived from micro-dissected samples of these major histomorphologic glioblastoma features to deconvolute and estimate niche proportions in an independent proteogenomically-characterized cohort. This approach revealed a strong association of the proneural transcriptional subtype with a diffusely infiltrating phenotype. Similarly, enrichment of a microvascular proliferation proteomic signature was seen within the mesenchymal subtype. This study is the first to link differences in the cellular pathology signatures and transcriptional profiles of glioblastoma, providing potential new insights into the genetic drivers and poor treatment response of specific subsets of glioblastomas.
