Assessing the digenic model in rare disorders using population sequencing data
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. An important fraction of patients with rare disorders remains with no clear genetic diagnostic, even after whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing, posing a difficulty in giving adequate treatment and genetic counseling. The analysis of genomic data in rare disorders mostly considers the presence of single gene variants in coding regions that follow a concrete monogenic mode of inheritance. A digenic inheritance, with variants in two functionally-related genes in the same individual, is a plausible alternative that might explain the genetic basis of the disease in some cases. In this case, digenic disease combinations should be absent or underrepresented in healthy individuals. We develop a framework to evaluate the significance of digenic combinations and test its statistical power in different scenarios. We suggest that this approach will be relevant with the advent of new sequencing efforts including hundreds of thousands of samples.
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Investment zones could be allowed in England’s national parks
Investment zones with “liberalised” planning laws to accelerate development could be designated within national parks and in the most environmentally protected areas of the UK, government documents reveal. Details of the government’s new zones to increase housebuilding and commercial development reveal councils can apply for zones in national...
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
Cell-free protein crystallization for nanocrystal structure determination
In-cell protein crystallization (ICPC) has been investigated as a technique to support the advancement of structural biology because it does not require protein purification and a complicated crystallization process. However, only a few protein structures have been reported because these crystals formed incidentally in living cells and are insufficient in size and quality for structure analysis. Here, we have developed a cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method, which involves direct protein crystallization using cell-free protein synthesis. We have succeeded in crystallization and structure determination of nano-sized polyhedra crystal (PhC) at a high resolution of 1.80Â Ã…. Furthermore, nanocrystals were synthesized at a reaction scale of only 20 Î¼L using the dialysis method, enabling structural analysis at a resolution of 1.95Â Ã…. To further demonstrate the potential of CFPC, we attempted to determine the structure of crystalline inclusion protein A (CipA), whose structure had not yet been determined. We added chemical reagents as a twinning inhibitor to the CFPC solution, which enabled us to determine the structure of CipA at 2.11Â Ã… resolution. This technology greatly expands the high-throughput structure determination method of unstable, low-yield, fusion, and substrate-biding proteins that have been difficult to analyze with conventional methods.
Structure of the TnsB transposase-DNA complex of type V-K CRISPR-associated transposon
CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs) are mobile genetic elements that co-opted CRISPR-Cas systems for RNA-guided transposition. Here we present the 2.4"‰Ã… cryo-EM structure of the Scytonema hofmannii (sh) TnsB transposase from Type V-K CAST, bound to the strand transfer DNA. The strand transfer complex displays an intertwined pseudo-symmetrical architecture. Two protomers involved in strand transfer display a catalytically competent active site composed by DDE residues, while other two, which play a key structural role, show active sites where the catalytic residues are not properly positioned for phosphodiester hydrolysis. Transposon end recognition is accomplished by the NTD1/2 helical domains. A singular in trans association of NTD1 domains of the catalytically competent subunits with the inactive DDE domains reinforces the assembly. Collectively, the structural features suggest that catalysis is coupled to protein-DNA assembly to secure proper DNA integration. DNA binding residue mutants reveal that lack of specificity decreases activity, but it could increase transposition in some cases. Our structure sheds light on the strand transfer reaction of DDE transposases and offers new insights into CAST transposition.
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Survey of perspectives of people with inherited retinal diseases on ocular gene therapy in Australia
Many gene therapies are in development for treating people with inherited retinal diseases (IRD). We hypothesized that potential recipients of gene therapy would have knowledge gaps regarding treatment. We aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of genetic therapies among potential recipients with IRD, using a novel instrument we designed (Attitudes to Gene Therapy-Eye (AGT-Eye)) and their associations with demographic data, self-reported visual status, and tools assessing quality of life and attitudes toward clinical trials using a community-based cross-sectional survey of Australian adults with IRD. AGT-Eye, overall quality of life EQ-5D-5L, National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) and Patient Attitudes to Clinical Trials (PACT-22) instruments were administered. Six hundred and eighty-one people completed the study, 51.7% women of mean age 53.5 years (SD"‰Â±"‰15.8). Most participants (91.6%) indicated they would likely accept gene therapy if it was available to them or family members. However, only 28.3% agreed that they had good knowledge of gene therapy. Most obtained information about gene therapy from the internet (49.3%). Respondents with post-graduate degrees scored highest compared to other educational levels on methods (p"‰<"‰0.001) and outcomes (p"‰="‰0.003) and were more likely to see economic value of treatment (p"‰="‰0.043). Knowledge gaps were present regarding methods and outcomes of gene therapy. This survey has shown high level of interest in the IRD community for gene therapies, and highlights areas for improved clinician and patient education.
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains
Traditional spectroscopy, by its very nature, characterizes physical system properties in the momentum and frequency domains. However, the most interesting and potentially practically useful quantum many-body effects emerge from local, short-time correlations. Here, using inelastic neutron scattering and methods of integrability, we experimentally observe and theoretically describe a local, coherent, long-lived, quasiperiodically oscillating magnetic state emerging out of the distillation of propagating excitations following a local quantum quench in a Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain. This "quantum wake" displays similarities to Floquet states, discrete time crystals and nonlinear Luttinger liquids. We also show how this technique reveals the non-commutativity of spin operators, and is thus a model-agnostic measure of a magnetic system's "quantumness."
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Immunogenicity decay and case incidence six months post Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine in autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients
Claudia Goldenstein-SchainbergÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3306-96992,. The determination of durability and vaccine-associated protection is essential for booster doses strategies, however data on the stability of SARS-CoV-2 immunity are scarce. Here we assess anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity decay and incident cases six months after the 2nd dose of Sinovac-CoronaVac inactivated vaccine (D210) in 828 autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients compared with 207 age/sex-balanced control individuals. The primary outcome is the presence of anti-S1/S2 SARS-CoV-2 IgG at 6 months compared to 6 weeks after 2nd vaccine dose for decay evaluation. Secondary outcomes are presence of neutralizing antibodies, percent inhibition by neutralizing, geometric mean titers and cumulative incident cases at 6 months after 2nd dose. Anti-S1/S2 IgG positivity and titers reduce to 23.8% and 38% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) during the six-month follow up and 20% and 51% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. Neutralizing antibodies positivity and percent inhibition declines 41% and 54% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 39.7% and 47% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). Multivariate logistic regression analysis show males (OR"‰="‰0.56;95% CI0.40-0.79), prednisone (OR"‰="‰0.56; 95% CI0.41-0.76), anti-TNF (OR"‰="‰0.66;95% CI0.45-0.96), abatacept (OR"‰="‰0.29; 95% CI0.15-0.56) and rituximab (OR"‰="‰0.32;95% CI0.11-0.90) associate with a substantial reduction in IgG response at day 210 in patients. Although cellular immunity was not assessed, a decrease of COVID-19 cases (from 27.5 to 8.1/100 person-years; p"‰<"‰0.001) is observed despite the concomitant emergence and spread of the Delta variant. Altogether we show a reduction in immunity 6-months of Sinovac-CoronaVac 2nd dose, particularly in males and those under immunosuppressives therapies, without a concomitant rise in COVID-19 cases. (CoronavRheum clinicaltrials.gov:NCT04754698).
Visual odometry of Rhinecanthus aculeatus depends on the visual density of the environment
Distance travelled is a crucial metric that underpins an animal's ability to navigate in the short-range. While there is extensive research on how terrestrial animals measure travel distance, it is unknown how animals navigating in aquatic environments estimate this metric. A common method used by land animals is to measure optic flow, where the speed of self-induced visual motion is integrated over the course of a journey. Whether freely-swimming aquatic animals also measure distance relative to a visual frame of reference is unclear. Using the marine fish Rhinecanthus aculeatus, we show that teleost fish can use visual motion information to estimate distance travelled. However, the underlying mechanism differs fundamentally from previously studied terrestrial animals. Humans and terrestrial invertebrates measure the total angular motion of visual features for odometry, a mechanism which does not vary with visual density. In contrast, the visual odometer used by Rhinecanthus acuelatus is strongly dependent on the visual density of the environment. Odometry in fish may therefore be mediated by a movement detection mechanism akin to the system underlying the optomotor response, a separate motion-detection mechanism used by both vertebrates and invertebrates for course and gaze stabilisation.
Protist impacts on marine cyanovirocell metabolism
The fate of oceanic carbon and nutrients depends on interactions between viruses, prokaryotes, and unicellular eukaryotes (protists) in a highly interconnected planktonic food web. To date, few controlled mechanistic studies of these interactions exist, and where they do, they are largely pairwise, focusing either on viral infection (i.e., virocells) or protist predation. Here we studied population-level responses of Synechococcus cyanobacterial virocells (i.e., cyanovirocells) to the protist Oxyrrhis marina using transcriptomics, endo- and exo-metabolomics, photosynthetic efficiency measurements, and microscopy. Protist presence had no measurable impact on Synechococcus transcripts or endometabolites. The cyanovirocells alone had a smaller intracellular transcriptional and metabolic response than cyanovirocells co-cultured with protists, displaying known patterns of virus-mediated metabolic reprogramming while releasing diverse exometabolites during infection. When protists were added, several exometabolites disappeared, suggesting microbial consumption. In addition, the intracellular cyanovirocell impact was largest, with 4.5- and 10-fold more host transcripts and endometabolites, respectively, responding to protists, especially those involved in resource and energy production. Physiologically, photosynthetic efficiency also increased, and together with the transcriptomics and metabolomics findings suggest that cyanovirocell metabolic demand is highest when protists are present. These data illustrate cyanovirocell responses to protist presence that are not yet considered when linking microbial physiology to global-scale biogeochemical processes.
