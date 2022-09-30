Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
'League's taken notice' of Gallen in turnaround year
MILWAUKEE -- In theory, the final start of the season for a pitcher is no different from any other over the course of a six-month season. The stats count the same, the conditions are the same. "No matter if it's the first start, the seventh, the 20th [or the] last...
MLB
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit
NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
MLB
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
MLB
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
MLB
Two Reds rookies lead the way in walk-off win
CINCINNATI -- One is a highly touted prospect, and the other took a longer road to reach the Major Leagues. But both Spencer Steer and Chuckie Robinson are Reds rookies who have been trying to navigate through tough times at the plate. That made Tuesday's 3-2 walk-off win over the...
MLB
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
MLB
Rocker makes AFL debut: 'He's going to be something special'
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kumar Rocker fired his first pitches with “Rangers” splayed across his chest Tuesday night at Surprise Stadium, home to Texas’ Spring Training complex. The velocity was there. The snap on his breaking pitches was there. And for the first time since he was...
MLB
Veen stuffs box score in Arizona Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Name a tool and chances are top-ranked Rockies prospect Zac Veen put it on display for the Rafters during Tuesday’s contest at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Power? Check, with a 420-foot moonshot onto the berm in right-center field. Hit? Check, with a four-hit...
MLB
Lynch's night unravels in 'frustrating' end to season
CLEVELAND -- With a bunt hit and a broken-bat single in the fifth inning on Tuesday night, the Guardians had the momentum on their side against Royals starter Daniel Lynch. It increased when Myles Straw and Amed Rosario executed a double steal against Lynch with José Ramírez at the plate. And like a script the Royals have been trying to rewrite all season, Ramírez unleashed his MVP swing for a two-run double that opened Cleveland’s scoring in Kansas City’s 5-3 loss at Progressive Field in its penultimate game of the season.
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MLB
Red Sox prospect Ward turns on the heat in Fall League
MESA, Ariz. -- Thad Ward may be known best for his slider, but his fastball stood out in his first Arizona Fall League start. Ward went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven as the Scottsdale Scorpions cruised to a 12-5 victory, their second win over the Mesa Solar Sox in the first two days of the developmental circuit's season. The Red Sox right-hander operated mostly at 91-94 mph with his two-seamer but located it well and notched all seven of his whiffs with his second-best pitch.
MLB
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
MLB
Pasquantino flashes '18-wheeler' speed on first steal
CLEVELAND -- Vinnie Pasquantino’s first career stolen base is going to Cooperstown. First, some context. The second base from Monday’s Royals-Guardians game at Progressive Field is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame because it was Bobby Witt Jr.’s 30th stolen base of the season, making Witt the fifth player in the last 49 years aged 22 or younger with 20-plus homers and 30-plus stolen bases -- and just the second rookie ever with 20-plus homers, 30-plus doubles and 30-plus stolen bases.
MLB
On marathon day, Mariners take 2 vs. Tigers
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ proximity to the postseason is so close that it’s only a matter of getting there healthy, which they mostly accomplished after a marathon doubleheader on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park that ended with a 9-6 victory in the nightcap. Seattle also won the opener, 7-6...
MLB
These Rays starred in September
BOSTON -- While we wait for the Rays’ postseason plans to come into clearer focus over the final days of the regular season, let’s take one last look back at their top players over the last month. If you want a refresher on our past monthly award winners,...
MLB
'A special moment': Suzuki caps career with full-circle sendoff
OAKLAND -- It was only fitting for Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki’s 16-year career to finish where it started. Suzuki, who is officially retiring after the season, played his final game on Tuesday against the A’s, the club he began his career with and played with from 2007-2012 and again for a stint in ‘13. In a nice tribute to Suzuki in the first inning of the Angels' eventual 2-1, 10-inning loss, he was removed from the game after catching one pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It allowed his teammates to meet him at the mound to celebrate the end of his career, which also came on his 39th birthday.
MLB
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
MLB
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
