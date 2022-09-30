Read full article on original website
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
theriver953.com
Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester
The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WCBC Radio
Dave Norman returned to the airwaves Thursday morning
Three weeks to the day that he underwent a double heart bypass operation, WCBC’s Dave Norman returned to the airwaves to host his show Thursday morning. Now in his 46th year of hosting the show, the man nicknamed “the morning mayor” received a slew of welcome back calls including one from Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss…
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
theriver953.com
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Cooper’s Rock State Forest: More Than Just a Beautiful View
Coopers Rock State Forest is situated on a mountain approximately 13 miles east of Morgantown, West Virginia. It is a series of sandstone cliff formations that overlooks the Cheat River Gorge. The park’s namesake, according to legend, was a fugitive who took refuge near what is now the Coopers Rock overlook. A cooper by trade, he continued to make and sell barrels from his mountain hideout. The forest was also the site of the first steam-powered blast furnace in western Virginia—the Henry Clay Blast Furnace. Its remains can still be seen. Many park buildings and structures were built during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Silver Alert Issued For Possibly Vulnerable Missing 82-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Silver Alert has been issued in Maryland for a missing 82-year-old man with cognitive impairment. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons and Maryland State Police are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lowell Chapman, who could potentially be vulnerable if he isn't located. He was last...
WCBC Radio
Adult Arrest Report
On September 30th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Benayah Reuben Del Toro, 26, of Cumberland MD. Del Toro was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged that Del Toro failed to appear in District Court on September 27th for charges of obstructing, theft, and disorderly conduct. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner for his Initial Appearance where he was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. He is currently being held on $2500 bond.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
Brown Provides a CJ Donaldson Update
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an injury update on running back CJ Donaldson
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
WCBC Radio
Arrest Warrant, Assault on Police
On September 28th, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department served an Arrest Warrant on Brandon Scott Clark. The Arrest Warrant was issued by the Circuit Court when Clark violated the conditions of his probation. Clark was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held without bond. Arrest:...
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Getting Harder to See a Future with Neal Brown
Look, I absolutely love Neal Brown as a person. He’s genuine, down to Earth, friendly, just everything you want in your head coach. I’ve wanted nothing but for him to succeed at WVU. The stars just seemed to be perfectly aligned when he landed with the Mountaineers. It was the perfect fit. However, fast forward four seasons later and that vision everyone had in mind is crumbling.
