Frostburg, MD

WHSV

Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester

The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
WINCHESTER, VA
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WCBC Radio

Dave Norman returned to the airwaves Thursday morning

Three weeks to the day that he underwent a double heart bypass operation, WCBC’s Dave Norman returned to the airwaves to host his show Thursday morning. Now in his 46th year of hosting the show, the man nicknamed “the morning mayor” received a slew of welcome back calls including one from Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss…
CUMBERLAND, MD
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
theriver953.com

Two fatalities in Route 50 crash

Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
PETERSBURG, WV
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Cooper’s Rock State Forest: More Than Just a Beautiful View

Coopers Rock State Forest is situated on a mountain approximately 13 miles east of Morgantown, West Virginia. It is a series of sandstone cliff formations that overlooks the Cheat River Gorge. The park’s namesake, according to legend, was a fugitive who took refuge near what is now the Coopers Rock overlook. A cooper by trade, he continued to make and sell barrels from his mountain hideout. The forest was also the site of the first steam-powered blast furnace in western Virginia—the Henry Clay Blast Furnace. Its remains can still be seen. Many park buildings and structures were built during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WCBC Radio

Adult Arrest Report

On September 30th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Benayah Reuben Del Toro, 26, of Cumberland MD. Del Toro was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged that Del Toro failed to appear in District Court on September 27th for charges of obstructing, theft, and disorderly conduct. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner for his Initial Appearance where he was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. He is currently being held on $2500 bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD
voiceofmotown.com

Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WCBC Radio

Arrest Warrant, Assault on Police

On September 28th, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department served an Arrest Warrant on Brandon Scott Clark. The Arrest Warrant was issued by the Circuit Court when Clark violated the conditions of his probation. Clark was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held without bond. Arrest:...
CUMBERLAND, MD
voiceofmotown.com

It’s Getting Harder to See a Future with Neal Brown

Look, I absolutely love Neal Brown as a person. He’s genuine, down to Earth, friendly, just everything you want in your head coach. I’ve wanted nothing but for him to succeed at WVU. The stars just seemed to be perfectly aligned when he landed with the Mountaineers. It was the perfect fit. However, fast forward four seasons later and that vision everyone had in mind is crumbling.
MORGANTOWN, WV

