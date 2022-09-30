Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
WCBC Radio
Adult Arrest Report
On September 30th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Benayah Reuben Del Toro, 26, of Cumberland MD. Del Toro was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged that Del Toro failed to appear in District Court on September 27th for charges of obstructing, theft, and disorderly conduct. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner for his Initial Appearance where he was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. He is currently being held on $2500 bond.
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
theriver953.com
Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester
The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
CBS News
'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
WCBC Radio
Arrest Warrant, Assault on Police
On September 28th, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department served an Arrest Warrant on Brandon Scott Clark. The Arrest Warrant was issued by the Circuit Court when Clark violated the conditions of his probation. Clark was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held without bond. Arrest:...
Storer College in Harpers Ferry celebrates 155 years
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Storer College in Harpers Ferry is one of the hidden gems of West Virginia history. It has a special mountain state and Black history heritage and celebrates its 155th anniversary this weekend. “If you want to look at a place that you see the full range of civil […]
Silver Alert Issued For Possibly Vulnerable Missing 82-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Silver Alert has been issued in Maryland for a missing 82-year-old man with cognitive impairment. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons and Maryland State Police are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lowell Chapman, who could potentially be vulnerable if he isn't located. He was last...
local21news.com
Over $800 of makeup stolen from Franklin County Rite Aid, suspects sought
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg is searching for three people tied to the recent theft of multiple beauty products from Rite Aid on 5035 Lincoln Way E. The theft happened on Aug. 22 at around 8:40 a.m. when three individuals, two men, and one...
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges, sentenced
A Preston County man Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
theriver953.com
Two fatalities in Route 50 crash
Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
