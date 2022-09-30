ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs

We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

5 managerial candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager

White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ryan Tepera
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#The Los Angeles Angels#The Oakland A#Rbi
Yardbarker

Latest updates on Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

The Braves just swept their most pivotal series of the season against the Mets, and they did it without two critical pieces — Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. However, it’s not unfathomable that both of them will re-join the team at some point during the postseason. When I...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager

As the Angels season comes to a close, all eyes are on the upcoming offseason. With the impending sale of the team, it could be the biggest offseason in Anaheim since. bought the team coming off their World Series victory in 2002. There are tons of question marks in just...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain

Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs

The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Roger Maris Jr. sends message after Aaron Judge sets AL record

Aaron Judge set an American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, and the former record holder’s son now considers Judge to be MLB's home run king. Roger Maris Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on homer No. 62. He said he...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy