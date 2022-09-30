Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs
We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
Yardbarker
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
Yardbarker
5 managerial candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor to gift Jeff McNeil a car if he wins NL batting title
Heading into the last day of MLB regular-season action for 2022, ESPN stats show that New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil leads the entire National League with a .326 batting average and is four points ahead of Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is significant for reasons that...
Yardbarker
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
Yankees' Michael Kay: Aaron Judge probably made 'over $100M' from historic season
Less than 24 hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs at 62, some fans of the club understandably had moved on to wondering where Judge will play home games next spring. Judge, of course, rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million...
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
Yardbarker
Latest updates on Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies
The Braves just swept their most pivotal series of the season against the Mets, and they did it without two critical pieces — Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. However, it’s not unfathomable that both of them will re-join the team at some point during the postseason. When I...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Yardbarker
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager
As the Angels season comes to a close, all eyes are on the upcoming offseason. With the impending sale of the team, it could be the biggest offseason in Anaheim since. bought the team coming off their World Series victory in 2002. There are tons of question marks in just...
Yardbarker
Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain
Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
Yardbarker
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
Yardbarker
Roger Maris Jr. sends message after Aaron Judge sets AL record
Aaron Judge set an American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, and the former record holder’s son now considers Judge to be MLB's home run king. Roger Maris Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on homer No. 62. He said he...
