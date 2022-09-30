White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO