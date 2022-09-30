Read full article on original website
WCBC Radio
Debate simmering over future of Georges Creek Rail- Trail project
The president of Mountain Maryland Trails is concerned that potential plans for the former Luke mill location could create a roadblock for the proposed construction of a hiking and bicycling trail in the Georges Creek area. MMT president Larry Brock says he has heard speculation that a business looking to locate at the mill site plans to utilize the Georges Creek railroad lines for transportation. If that project were to come to fruition, Brock believes it would kill plans for a trail extending 7.5 miles from the Great Allegheny Passage in Frostburg along Georges Creek railroad lines to Barton…
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
SU Football drops rain-soaked affair to No. 4 Shepherd
The Shippensburg University football team, aided in part by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, held the No. 4 Shepherd University Rams top-ranked offense to just 7 first half points, but the Raiders were out-scored 16-0 in the third quarter and 23-6 after halftime to drop a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on a rainy, blustery Saturday afternoon at Seth Grove Stadium, 30-13.
WCBC Radio
Adult Arrest Report
On September 30th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Benayah Reuben Del Toro, 26, of Cumberland MD. Del Toro was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged that Del Toro failed to appear in District Court on September 27th for charges of obstructing, theft, and disorderly conduct. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner for his Initial Appearance where he was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. He is currently being held on $2500 bond.
Silver Alert Issued For Possibly Vulnerable Missing 82-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Silver Alert has been issued in Maryland for a missing 82-year-old man with cognitive impairment. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons and Maryland State Police are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lowell Chapman, who could potentially be vulnerable if he isn't located. He was last...
WSET
Single-vehicle rollover accident in Boonsboro
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — A single-vehicle rollover accident occurred near Eagle Eyrie early Sunday morning. When units arrived they shut down Route 501, checked the vehicle, and checked the individual in the car, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. The department said that they found one...
theriver953.com
Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester
The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
