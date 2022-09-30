Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”

