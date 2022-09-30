Read full article on original website
MPTC Officials Hold Referendum Forum At Beaver Dam Campus
(Beaver Dam) Officials with Moraine Park Technical College held a forum in Beaver Dam this week in advance of a fall referendum. The $55-million-dollar question seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. A combined $27-million-dollars would go towards...
News – October 4, 2022
(Beaver Dam) State and local leaders Monday toured downtown Beaver Dam businesses supported by the Main Street Bounceback grant program. The program’s purpose is to help small businesses and communities grow by populating vacant storefronts with new enterprises and nonprofits. Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld along with Mayor Becky Glewen made stops at Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, Nest Vitality, and Damsels. Each business received a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback grant.
Public Trapping Auction To Be Held At Horicon Marsh Education Center Wednesday
(Horicon) A public trapping auction will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center Wednesday. The event is being hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Personnel from both organizations will be on hand to review trapping seasons and...
Department Of Administration Officials Tour Downtown Beaver Dam Businesses
Waupun Mayor Credits Community Fund
(Waupun) The Waupun Community Fund is making a difference for the city. Mayor Rohn Bishop says the fund, which started last winter, helps pay for improvements that otherwise would not be covered for in the city’s budget. He says a good example is the $52,000 donation Mike Werner made...
Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
Don Reilly Race The Rink 10K/5K Run/Walk & Kids Run Is Saturday
The 15th Annual Don Reilly Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run is set for Saturday, October 8th at the Family Center Ice Arean in Beaver Dam. This year the event proceeds benefit the Beaver Dam Family Center’s Zamboni fund. “The Zamboni that we have has done a lot of great...
Green Lake County Authorities Still Seeking Information Surrounding 2021 Fatal Crash
(Princeton) Authorities in Green Lake County are still looking for information about a fatal vehicle crash that happened just over a year ago. On September 29th, a westbound Jeep crossed the center line and struck and eastbound Ford on Highway 23 near Highway W in the town of Princeton. The...
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe High School Team of The Week
This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Horicon High School girls volleyball team. The Marshladies recently captured the Mayville Invite with sweeps of Mayville, Fall River and Columbus. Horicon captured the Trailways East Conference Championship with a perfect 7-0 record and look primed to make a deep run into the post season.
Beaver Dam Council Approves Change To City’s Debt Cap Policy
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Common Council has approved a change to the city’s voluntary debt cap policy. Officials last year altered the policy by capping the portion of the budget that could be directed to annual debt service payments at 25-percent of the general fund’s operations budget. Last night’s action eliminates that cap.
Dodge County Sheriff Calls Rise In Pursuits ‘Troubling’
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says there has been an uptick in pursuits in 2022. By mid-September there were 22 police chases in Dodge County, a jump from the roughly 10 to 12 that occurred in all of 2021. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt called the trend “troubling.”
Columbia County Authorities Make Eight OWI Arrests Over The Weekend
(Portage) Columbia County authorities are asking the public to not drink and drive. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people arrested over the weekend throughout the county for operating while impaired. They note that their ages ranged from 22 to 73. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says impaired driving...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam man was charged Tuesday with possessing an illegal drug. Mark Burruss is facing a felony count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine as well as a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Beaver Dam police conducted a search warrant at Burruss’ residence in...
Waupun Correctional Inmate Accused Of Stabbing Another Prisoner
(Waupun) A Waupun Correctional inmate has been charged with stabbing another prisoner. Dylan Madderom is facing a felony count of Battery by Prisoner Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Security cameras allegedly captured Madderom stabbing the inmate multiple times in the back of the head and neck in March. According to...
BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers
Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
Markesan Football Eyes Eastern Suburban Title
The Markesan High School football team heads down the homestretch of the 2022 season with their sights set on the Eastern Suburban Conference championship. “It’s been very good so far.” Hornets Coach John Dunlavy told 1430 ESPN. “We have a great group of kids who work their butts off for each other and the results are what they are so far. Hopefully we can keep things rolling.”
