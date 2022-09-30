(Beaver Dam) Officials with Moraine Park Technical College held a forum in Beaver Dam this week in advance of a fall referendum. The $55-million-dollar question seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Work would be split up into four projects; two at MPTC’s Fond du Lac campus; one at the West Bend campus; and a new fire training facility would be constructed, possibly in Horicon. MPTC officials say the referendum would be financed over a 20-year period with initial borrowing taking place next spring. A link to more information is available at DailyDodge.com.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO