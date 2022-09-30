Read full article on original website
The Computational Infrastructure Behind Habidatum Location Risk Score
Over the last few years, Habidatum has been working to make real estate property location a measurable and manageable asset. Habidatum’s Location Risk Score is the core metric that supports it and decouples real estate properties from their locations. Location Risk Score calculation is global and real time which...
Unleash Brings Strategy Constraints to OSS Users
One of Unleash’s most requested Enterprise features is now available to all users. You spoke, we listened: Available now, all open-source users of Unleash who upgrade to version 4.16 will get access to strategy constraints and custom context fields. Add strategy constraints to your Unleash today. What are Strategy...
Securitize Launches Tokenized Fund on Avalance, Unblocking Broader Access to Alternative Investment
New Fund Unlocks Broader Access to Alternative Investment Through Digital Ownership on Avalanche. Securitize, a leading digital asset securities firm, today announced the launch of a fund tokenizing an interest in KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II (“HCSG II”) on the Avalanche public blockchain. This is a major step toward making institutional private market strategies more accessible to individual investors.
Hacking Better Solutions With AI Powered Insurance Verification
Medical staff often input patient's insurance information manually, and due to a lack of standardized formatting of insurance cards, errors can be made. These errors can lead to fraud cases costing thousands of dollars to solve. The medical field is not the first industry to take advantage of automated processes, with other industries already saving millions of dollars after transitioning to workflow automation. With AI powered insurance capture, patients and their providers have a transparent means of communication due to the real time updates of the system. Patients can also receive price estimates and access additional savings they may not have if they had their information entered manually.
Smart Contract Tutorial for Beginners — Part 2
In Part 1 we created the functionality for our lottery dApp. In Part 2, we’ll be integrating the API3 QRNG into our contract and deploying it onto the Ethereum Goerli public testnet. Alternatively, you may use another supported chain in place of Goerli by following the same steps and substituting accordingly.
How Reassure Makes Continuous App Performance Monitoring Simple
You may see a cup of tea fall off a table and break into pieces on the floor... But you will never see the cup gather itself back together and jump back on the table. The increase of disorder, or entropy, is what distinguishes the past from the future, giving a direction to time.
Check Out the Principles and Best Practices of Infrastructure as Code for 2023
The best practices of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) can help you automate your infrastructure and ensure consistency. When it comes to implementing an IaC strategy, there are several principles that you should consider if you want to maximize your ROI from your IT systems. What is Infrastructure as Code?. Infrastructure...
Long-Term Game-Fi Trends to Look Out For
In this article, I’ll share our vision of the processes that are now impacting GameFi — and how to use them to create a successful strategy. Intangible assets are becoming an ever more important part of the current economic model — especially now that you can buy, sell, and trade them. The most important part is that we’re seeing a new proto-market emerge — that of time spent on entertainment and leisure. This turns hobbies and leisure time into yet another way to buy and sell people’s labor. We can see this trend in the evolution of Play-to-Earn projects in developing countries.
Blockchain and Decentralization: are Blockchains as Decentralized as They Claim to Be?
Decentralization is one of the main benefits of a blockchain. But are the main blockchains decentralized indeed or is it a myth? The Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Solana blockchains are considered to be the most decentralized, however, upon a closer look, things seem to be different. Dmitry Shishov. CEO...
Can We Predict the Future of Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin's value serves as a bellwether for public adoption and governmental sentiment toward the crypto industry in general. Bitcoin's wildly inconsistent value is one of the chief reasons many forms of digital assets are categorized as investment vehicles rather than legal tender in the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made public no plans to implement a Central Bank Digital Currency, although it's obvious talks are happening. El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as legal, government-backed tender in a world first in September 2022.
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
The Ethereum Merge
One of the biggest and most anticipated events in crypto history has come and gone - the Ethereum merge. But what does this mean for the future of the network, the price of ETH, and are there any risks waiting around the corner for the network in the post-merge era? These are some of the questions that will be answered in this article.
UK threatened with second credit rating downgrade; Kwarteng to hold mortgage crisis talks – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as ratings agency Fitch lowers outlook on UK debt to “negative” from “stable”
Development-Friendly Laravel Tools & Resources
Laravel is one of the most popular PHP frameworks in the world, with elegant and expressive syntax. It is easy to use, highly productive and allows you to build great, modern apps quickly. The framework provides a set of common patterns and best practices that can save you a lot of time and headache when developing your application. Above all, Laravel allows you to build custom software without compromising on functionality.
How to Work in Tech Without Technical Experience
This is one of the questions I get asked a lot as a software professional. I decided to collect the thoughts and advice I’ve shared with my friends in the past. “The IT industry” is such a wide statement these days and there are so many different job types that getting your head around them is not the easiest if you’re not an insider. In this article, I am going to describe a few areas of expertise that may be attractive to people willing to try working in the field.
The Noonification: The Metaverse Needs an Operating System (10/4/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What Interactive Quantum Learning Looks Like. By @ocean [...
Mainstream Media Can Do Better Than Releasing Hyperbolic Articles Against Bitcoin
Alex Hern said in his article, “Bitcoin is less digital gold and more digital beef.”. is taking a lot of hits lately from notable individuals and mainstream media. But it appears this is happening due to “misplaced” reasons. They have been trying to portray Bitcoin mining as “climate unfriendly.”
Publish Go Packages With Goreleaser
In this tutorial, we'll use *goreleaser* to automate the release of a simple `go` package. Goreleaser is a simple tool that allows you to release your *go* packages. We'll use the popular [homebrew] package manager for MacOS and Linux with the help of [brew] and [brew's] brew. In the following code, copy and paste the code in `main.go` to create a new folder to house our project. We'll take a closer look at this file.
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
