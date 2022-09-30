ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Unleash Brings Strategy Constraints to OSS Users

One of Unleash’s most requested Enterprise features is now available to all users. You spoke, we listened: Available now, all open-source users of Unleash who upgrade to version 4.16 will get access to strategy constraints and custom context fields. Add strategy constraints to your Unleash today. What are Strategy...
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Securitize Launches Tokenized Fund on Avalance, Unblocking Broader Access to Alternative Investment

New Fund Unlocks Broader Access to Alternative Investment Through Digital Ownership on Avalanche. Securitize, a leading digital asset securities firm, today announced the launch of a fund tokenizing an interest in KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II (“HCSG II”) on the Avalanche public blockchain. This is a major step toward making institutional private market strategies more accessible to individual investors.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Hacking Better Solutions With AI Powered Insurance Verification

Medical staff often input patient's insurance information manually, and due to a lack of standardized formatting of insurance cards, errors can be made. These errors can lead to fraud cases costing thousands of dollars to solve. The medical field is not the first industry to take advantage of automated processes, with other industries already saving millions of dollars after transitioning to workflow automation. With AI powered insurance capture, patients and their providers have a transparent means of communication due to the real time updates of the system. Patients can also receive price estimates and access additional savings they may not have if they had their information entered manually.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Smart Contract Tutorial for Beginners — Part 2

In Part 1 we created the functionality for our lottery dApp. In Part 2, we’ll be integrating the API3 QRNG into our contract and deploying it onto the Ethereum Goerli public testnet. Alternatively, you may use another supported chain in place of Goerli by following the same steps and substituting accordingly.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Long-Term Game-Fi Trends to Look Out For

In this article, I’ll share our vision of the processes that are now impacting GameFi — and how to use them to create a successful strategy. Intangible assets are becoming an ever more important part of the current economic model — especially now that you can buy, sell, and trade them. The most important part is that we’re seeing a new proto-market emerge — that of time spent on entertainment and leisure. This turns hobbies and leisure time into yet another way to buy and sell people’s labor. We can see this trend in the evolution of Play-to-Earn projects in developing countries.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Hackernoon

Can We Predict the Future of Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin's value serves as a bellwether for public adoption and governmental sentiment toward the crypto industry in general. Bitcoin's wildly inconsistent value is one of the chief reasons many forms of digital assets are categorized as investment vehicles rather than legal tender in the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made public no plans to implement a Central Bank Digital Currency, although it's obvious talks are happening. El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as legal, government-backed tender in a world first in September 2022.
CURRENCIES
HackerNoon

Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number

The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hackernoon

The Ethereum Merge

One of the biggest and most anticipated events in crypto history has come and gone - the Ethereum merge. But what does this mean for the future of the network, the price of ETH, and are there any risks waiting around the corner for the network in the post-merge era? These are some of the questions that will be answered in this article.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Development-Friendly Laravel Tools & Resources

Laravel is one of the most popular PHP frameworks in the world, with elegant and expressive syntax. It is easy to use, highly productive and allows you to build great, modern apps quickly. The framework provides a set of common patterns and best practices that can save you a lot of time and headache when developing your application. Above all, Laravel allows you to build custom software without compromising on functionality.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Work in Tech Without Technical Experience

This is one of the questions I get asked a lot as a software professional. I decided to collect the thoughts and advice I’ve shared with my friends in the past. “The IT industry” is such a wide statement these days and there are so many different job types that getting your head around them is not the easiest if you’re not an insider. In this article, I am going to describe a few areas of expertise that may be attractive to people willing to try working in the field.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Publish Go Packages With Goreleaser

In this tutorial, we'll use *goreleaser* to automate the release of a simple `go` package. Goreleaser is a simple tool that allows you to release your *go* packages. We'll use the popular [homebrew] package manager for MacOS and Linux with the help of [brew] and [brew's] brew. In the following code, copy and paste the code in `main.go` to create a new folder to house our project. We'll take a closer look at this file.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech

D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

