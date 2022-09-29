Read full article on original website
KSLA
Suspect wanted in St. John homicide in custody
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - Suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred Saturday (Oct.1) on East 21st Street in Reserve has turned herself in. The suspect identified as 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington turned herself into the Baker Police Department Sunday evening after deputies originally believed she was on the run in the Baton Rouge area.
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport; they’re helping with relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian carved its way through the southwest part of the state. The organization is teaming up with Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Denham Springs man crashed his vehicle into a guardrail on I-49 and was ejected. On Oct. 1 at 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E responded to a dispatch for a fatal crash. The accident happened south of Natchitoches. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26,...
KSLA
ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.
KSLA
21-year-old accused of killing 70-year-old man in Reserve
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of killing a 70-year-old man in Reserve has turned herself in to authorities and is now behind bars, according to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre. Officials say Ashley Johnson-Washington, 21, shot and killed Andrew Turcuit Sr., 70, in the 100 block of East...
KSLA
La. lawmaker discusses his push to eliminate state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s income tax policy is once again a topic of debate, as lawmakers revisit ditching it altogether. State Representative Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, says Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country. However, with the sales tax on top of the...
KSLA
LSU rallies to edge Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - It was a wild, roller-coaster ride in the fourth quarter between LSU and Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 1, but the Bayou Bengals were able to complete the comeback and pull out the win. LSU came away with the 21-17 victory. LSU improves to 4-1 overall and...
KSLA
LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
