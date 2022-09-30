Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
NewsChannel 36
Paving to Begin on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - An advisory has been made aware for those that travel on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. Beginning on Friday, crews will begin paving the road starting at Hanover Square all the way to the roundabout on Route 13 just outside WENY's studios. It is strongly recommended that drivers take an alternate route to avoid delays.
NewsChannel 36
Road Closures for 2022 Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- This weekend marks the annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon in Steuben County, with thousands of runners descending on the region for the full and half marathon on October 2nd. The marathon start line is in Bath, with the finish line on Market Street in Corning. For the...
Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House
A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
Police: Be on the lookout for rabid raccoons in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
whcuradio.com
Tioga County teen dies in car crash
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves
Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
Man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching child during game of "horse"
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a child during a game of "horse." State police at Montoursville say the incident occurred during a holiday gathering around Easter 2014. Police recently found out about the incident when a Children and Youth Services worker contacted them. Douglas R. Holmes, 55, was with the child that day when he started playing a game of "horse" with them....
Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County
DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
