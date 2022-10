If you didn’t hear back from Anchorage’s Mikayla Johnson this summer, don’t take it personally. She was busy chasing her dream. Shortly after being named Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year and leading the Bartlett High girls basketball team to the Class 4A state tournament, she left for San Diego to participate in an exclusive training session before taking off for Seattle to play for an AAU team in a summer circuit of events.

