Newswatch 16

A coaching milestone: 500 games at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anybody who knows Mike Terwilliger knows a football follows him just about everywhere he goes and it's not just because he's the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for East Stroudsburg University. Terwilliger was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University from 1974-1977. Since then...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh drops third straight game against Monmouth, falls to 1-4

Lehigh football dropped its third straight game in a 35-7 blowout against Monmouth at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. To start the game, Lehigh forced a three-and-out on the first drive, followed by a six play, 20-yard drive of its own, setting the Mountain Hawks up for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which was missed.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Barnett leads Neshaminy to football win

Markus Barnett ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Neshaminy to a 26-0 victory over visiting Abington. Quarterback Colin Baker also ran for a score. Travis Lavelah and Collin Giambrone had interceptions. The Redskins are 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Suburban One League National Conference. At halftime, coach...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

Reporter/Times Herald Week 6 Football: Souderton’s clash with Quakertown in “309 Bowl” kicks off season’s 2nd half

Souderton looks to stay on a roll while Quakertown aims for an upset victory over its longtime rival, as the two battle in the “309 Bowl” Friday night at Quakertown. Big Red comes into this contest at 4-1, fresh off a 38-0 shutout of Truman. The Panthers are also coming off a shutout victory, having blanked Council Rock South 16-0.
SOUDERTON, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley Announces 2022 Bountiful Bowl Awardees

Robert J. Bennett, Boyle Construction, and Anne Schweitzer to be honored at annual fundraising event. Allentown, PA, September 30, 2022 – Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley (MOWGLV) announced today the awardees to be honored at the organization’s annual fundraising event, the Bountiful Bowl. The event will take place at DeSales University on November 4, 2022.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan

Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
lowerbuckstimes.com

Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary

The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
BETHLEHEM, PA

