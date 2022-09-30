Read full article on original website
A coaching milestone: 500 games at ESU
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anybody who knows Mike Terwilliger knows a football follows him just about everywhere he goes and it's not just because he's the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for East Stroudsburg University. Terwilliger was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University from 1974-1977. Since then...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh drops third straight game against Monmouth, falls to 1-4
Lehigh football dropped its third straight game in a 35-7 blowout against Monmouth at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. To start the game, Lehigh forced a three-and-out on the first drive, followed by a six play, 20-yard drive of its own, setting the Mountain Hawks up for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which was missed.
Barnett leads Neshaminy to football win
Markus Barnett ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Neshaminy to a 26-0 victory over visiting Abington. Quarterback Colin Baker also ran for a score. Travis Lavelah and Collin Giambrone had interceptions. The Redskins are 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Suburban One League National Conference. At halftime, coach...
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
East Hills 8th-grader bowls first 300 game, 700 series
The first two weeks of the season weren’t what 13-year-old Owen Fink had in mind. His hope was to bump his average from last year’s 175 to 190. He needed a shot in the arm to rejuvenate his game. Refocused, he executed his plan perfectly. The Bethlehem resident...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald Week 6 Football: Souderton’s clash with Quakertown in “309 Bowl” kicks off season’s 2nd half
Souderton looks to stay on a roll while Quakertown aims for an upset victory over its longtime rival, as the two battle in the “309 Bowl” Friday night at Quakertown. Big Red comes into this contest at 4-1, fresh off a 38-0 shutout of Truman. The Panthers are also coming off a shutout victory, having blanked Council Rock South 16-0.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Exton Newlyweds Ride Out Hurricane Ian on Honeymoon in Disneyworld
Exton newlyweds Justin and Katie Bellace have had their honeymoon in Disneyworld in Orlando, Fla., disrupted by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the country, writes Bob Brooks for 6ABC. After spending some time enjoying the park, the couple found themselves on lockdown in their...
thevalleyledger.com
Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley Announces 2022 Bountiful Bowl Awardees
Robert J. Bennett, Boyle Construction, and Anne Schweitzer to be honored at annual fundraising event. Allentown, PA, September 30, 2022 – Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley (MOWGLV) announced today the awardees to be honored at the organization’s annual fundraising event, the Bountiful Bowl. The event will take place at DeSales University on November 4, 2022.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party
Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence.Image via iStock. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan
Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary
The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
