We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
A previously-shuttered location is reopening in Louisiana. More are expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, The Gazette, The Scioto Post, Myarklammis.com, Riverbender.com, and Google.com.
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
I ate breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, and coffee from Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's, Carl's Jr., and Chick-fil-A to find the best morning meal.
Taco Bell has long had an avid vegetarian and vegan fan base thanks to a robust set of meat-free options like bean burritos, and now they’re expanding their meat-free lineup by announcing a new plant-based carne asada created in partnership with Beyond Meat. Made of vital wheat gluten and faba bean proteins that replicate the taste and texture of traditional carne asada steak, the Beyond Meat carne asada is spotlighted in a quesadilla but will be also available at the same price point as other carne asada items like the Cruchwrap Supreme or tacos — an effort from Taco Bell to make plant-based menu items more affordable for its customers.
Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
No grill is required to make delicious burgers at home. If you have a skillet and a spatula that's all that's required to make a yummy mouth-watering burger. Of course, when I prepare burgers, I always opt to cook more to have leftovers later. This not only helps with saving time but also helps conserve electricity, natural gas, butane, etc..
