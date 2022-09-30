Read full article on original website
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh drops third straight game against Monmouth, falls to 1-4
Lehigh football dropped its third straight game in a 35-7 blowout against Monmouth at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. To start the game, Lehigh forced a three-and-out on the first drive, followed by a six play, 20-yard drive of its own, setting the Mountain Hawks up for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which was missed.
A coaching milestone: 500 games at ESU
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anybody who knows Mike Terwilliger knows a football follows him just about everywhere he goes and it's not just because he's the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for East Stroudsburg University. Terwilliger was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University from 1974-1977. Since then...
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
East Hills 8th-grader bowls first 300 game, 700 series
The first two weeks of the season weren’t what 13-year-old Owen Fink had in mind. His hope was to bump his average from last year’s 175 to 190. He needed a shot in the arm to rejuvenate his game. Refocused, he executed his plan perfectly. The Bethlehem resident...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Times News
View from the Trail East Penn’s 3.5-section of D&L provides exercise, waterfalls, glimpses of wildlife
Renda Mull likes to call the D&L Trail her “therapy.”. Whether she was recovering from a broken foot or a surgery, a walk from the Lehigh Gap Nature Center to Riverview Park has the ability to make her feel better. “It’s relaxing, it’s calming, and I see critters,” the...
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm
Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
webbweekly.com
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord & Savior Sept. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 20, 1970, in Williamsport a daughter of Frank Tehan and Gayle Tenerovich. After graduating high school, Jennifer worked in the medical field. She...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
