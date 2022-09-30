ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99

World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Scranton, PA
Sports
Times News

Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park

Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
BARNESVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#The Equestrian Team#Pre Novice#Introductory
Newswatch 16

Cake competition in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Honoring a Lifetime of Service

Mrs. Joyce Tressler has spent her life serving the community. On October 30, 2022, she will be honored at the Champagne Celebrity Brunch by the Deutsch Institute along with her dear friend, the late Roseann Novembrino, for more than four decades of dedication to the organization. The Deutsch Institute is dedicated to developing and expanding recreational and leisure activities for those with special needs.
SCRANTON, PA
PhillyBite

Best Escape Rooms in Pennsylvania

- Pennsylvania has various options for trying out an escape game. You can visit Olde City Escape Games in Philadelphia, Escape Poconos, or Klues Escape Rooms in Stroudsburg. Alternatively, you can also head to Pittsburgh and play at the Amazing Escape Room. Olde City Escape Games in Philadelphia. Olde City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
worldatlas.com

5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos

Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
Times News

Mauch Chunk beach limit possible

A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure

JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
BERWICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy