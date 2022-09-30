Mrs. Joyce Tressler has spent her life serving the community. On October 30, 2022, she will be honored at the Champagne Celebrity Brunch by the Deutsch Institute along with her dear friend, the late Roseann Novembrino, for more than four decades of dedication to the organization. The Deutsch Institute is dedicated to developing and expanding recreational and leisure activities for those with special needs.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO