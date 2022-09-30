Read full article on original website
Competition, camaraderie abound on fundraiser’s final day
PITTSTON — Paint Pittston Pink wrapped up this year’s events on Saturday with several races that brought residents to its Main Str
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
Times News
Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99
World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
Times News
Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park
Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
Penn
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Scranton metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Honoring a Lifetime of Service
Mrs. Joyce Tressler has spent her life serving the community. On October 30, 2022, she will be honored at the Champagne Celebrity Brunch by the Deutsch Institute along with her dear friend, the late Roseann Novembrino, for more than four decades of dedication to the organization. The Deutsch Institute is dedicated to developing and expanding recreational and leisure activities for those with special needs.
PhillyBite
Best Escape Rooms in Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania has various options for trying out an escape game. You can visit Olde City Escape Games in Philadelphia, Escape Poconos, or Klues Escape Rooms in Stroudsburg. Alternatively, you can also head to Pittsburgh and play at the Amazing Escape Room. Olde City Escape Games in Philadelphia. Olde City...
worldatlas.com
5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos
Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Times News
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
For a fresh twist on traditional Italian food, try Mia Via in Luzerne
Chris Barge is a big fan of Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way,” and that’s how he wanted to do things with his new restaura
