localsyr.com
Gustav Stickley House Foundation hosting fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Few things in Central New York are as renowned around the world as Stickley Furniture, and part of that lastly legacy is the Gustav Stickley House in Syracuse. The foundation tasked with the restoration and preservation of the home is looking for your help. The...
newyorkupstate.com
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
5 Family-Friendly Hikes to Take While the Leaves Are Changing
New York is one of the best states to catch the changing leaves and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. Here are a few places you can hike to enjoy the scenery that isn't too difficult for the whole family to take part in.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
mymalonetelegram.com
Heating with wood this winter
I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York state is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hundreds of Rochester area line workers in Florida assisting after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of line and tree workers from New York are currently assisting power restoration efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. O’Connell Electric Company says about 160 of those workers are from the Rochester area. They are currently stationed in Daytona and will be dispersed to anywhere from Jacksonville to Port Saint Lucie.
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
nypressnews.com
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What challenges is the manufacturing sector facing in Upstate New York?
National manufacturing day falls this Friday, and In Focus is getting a closer look at the role manufacturers play in Upstate New York’s economy. JoDee Kenney sits down with Randy Wolken, the President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York — an organization that describes itself as the “voice and business solution leader for manufacturing excellence in Central and Upstate New York.” Wolken says manufacturers are hugely important to the functioning of the empire state’s economy but are facing a number of challenges — including a shortage of qualified workers. Wolken discusses how these businesses can attract more talent to the industry, and how he would like to see the state support its manufacturers — along with his hopes for the future of the industry, and what he wants New Yorkers to know about the manufacturers in their backyards.
