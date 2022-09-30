ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now

Paul Finebaum crowned his biggest losers of the week on Monday's ESPN college football podcast and that crown was given to the Oklahoma Sooners... There was really only one true loser in college football yesterday and that was Brent Venables. I don’t know how you could look any worse. All these Oklahoma fans who blew me up about how much better they were going be without Lincoln Riley, it may take all the oil in Oklahoma to wipe that off your face.
NORMAN, OK
tigerdroppings.com

Joe Burrow Reveals He's Played Through Concussions & Blacked Out During Games

During Joe Burrow's weekly podcast The Volume with Colin Cowherd, the former LSU quarterback revealed that he has played through concussions and blacked out during multiple games where he would forget what happened. Per BarstoolSports:. quote:. "I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot...
NFL

