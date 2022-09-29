Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
First frost coming this week for the Twin Cities?
Highs in the 70s to start October will come to an abrupt end as the coldest air of the season moves in Thursday into Friday, possibly touching off the season’s first frost for Minneapolis and St. Paul. Frosts are generally coming later due to climate change, which is also...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
mprnews.org
Pleasant Sunday temps; shower chances highest in northern, central Minnesota
We have good running weather this morning for the Twin Cities Marathon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and will rise into the 60s later this morning. Most of the morning should be dry along the race route, but an isolated brief shower is possible. We’re starting the day...
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)
(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
mprnews.org
Mild temps through Wednesday, then chilly
It was ideal weather for Twin Cities Marathon runners and spectators Sunday morning. Temps started out in the 50s and rose into the 60s. There wasn’t any rain to deal with and winds were fairly light. Rain chances?. The best chance of occasional scattered showers as we go through...
southsidepride.com
Really, another compromise?
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) finally passed the Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan, which they labeled a “compromise,” saying it will reflect the history of Black golf in Minneapolis. In 1952, the MPRB passed another compromise with the Black community. After a petition by Black golfers,...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
The abundance of berries and acorns in the woods has made it harder for bear hunters in Minnesota this year than in previous seasons, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of September 26, hunters had reported 1,857 bears since the beginning of the bear season...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
mprnews.org
Group drops Minneapolis police staffing lawsuit
A group of north Minneapolis residents and city officials Monday agreed to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit over police staffing. In the lawsuit, former city councilman Don Samuels and seven others argued that the city failed to abide by a charter provision requiring at least 17 police officers for every 10,000 residents.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mprnews.org
If you're in the mood for 'palpable joy,' don't miss Minneapolis duo The OK Factor
On the heels of their joint Swedish tour in the summer of 2021, Olivia Diercks and Karla Colahan of The OK Factor will kick of a Midwest tour with Swedish folk quintet JAERV. Producer Ellen Finn spoke with Colahan and Diercks about their music, upcoming 10th anniversary album and other musicians that inspire them. You can find their tour dates along with music from their album here.
mprnews.org
St. Paul ballots will soon no longer have dead candidate's name
The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Monday that Ramsey County can correct ballots incorrectly listing a dead candidate's name for House District 67A. On the first day of early voting, election officials noticed the error, but the county had to wait for the Supreme Court to approve the changes. The incorrect ballots were printed with deceased GOP candidate Beverly Peterson's name instead of the newly-nominated candidate Scott Hesselgrave's name.
mprnews.org
Report: At least 26 Minnesotans died in domestic violence incidents last year
A coalition of groups working to address domestic violence in Minnesota says more than two dozen people were killed in domestic violence incidents in the state in 2021. Violence Free Minnesota issued its report on Monday. It found that of the 26 known victims, 20 were women killed by current or former intimate partners. Six others were family members or bystanders.
willmarradio.com
Homecoming for Gophers Football
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The red-hot Golden Gopher football team hosts Purdue for the homecoming game today in Minneapolis. The Gophers are off to a 4-and-0 start and are ranked 23rd in the country. Last week, Minnesota opened Big Ten play with a 34-7 blowout win at Michigan State. Minnesota head coach P-J Fleck says his team has to block out distractions from the week. Kickoff is at 11 this morning.
Comments / 0