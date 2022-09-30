Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
oswegocountybusiness.com
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton
The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
wwnytv.com
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with the information they need to vote on Copenhagen Fire Dept.’s future
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to going up for public vote. A community day was held Sunday for the Copenhagen Fire Department that had people learning about the department and signing a paper. Department officials were happy with the turnout, hearing from people who want to keep the department.
oswegocountybusiness.com
For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant
After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
wwnytv.com
For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”. The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation. Jefferson County is one of nine...
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
waer.org
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report
Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County
A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
New York State Man Allegedly Drives Minivan Through Salon After Dispute
Police say a domestic dispute was the reason a New York state man drove his vehicle through a business late Tuesday night. The building suffered heavy damage, as police the minivan the suspect was driving crashed through front window. Officials also say the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flackbroadcasting.com
CORRECTION: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser clarifies a few misunderstandings for New York's latest pistol, semi-automatic rifle licensing laws
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser is reaching back out to the public with a few clarifications for New York's latest round of pistol and semi-automatic rifle licensing laws. Mr. Moser reached out to us after doing an interview with us earlier this month and said there were a few...
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
oswegocountybusiness.com
As Amazon Faces Setbacks, Its CNY Fulfillment Center Is Growing
While Amazon has scrapped new warehouses and delayed some projects already under construction, it’s doubling its workforce in Clay to 3,000 workers. The headlines for the world’s second-largest company have been decidedly negative this year. Amazon hemorrhaged billions as e-commerce slowed coming out of the pandemic. A nationwide...
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform
MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
Comments / 1