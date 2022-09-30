ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton

The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
FULTON, NY
To disband or not? Community Day provides residents with the information they need to vote on Copenhagen Fire Dept.’s future

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A decision of whether or not to disband the Copenhagen Fire Department is well on its way to going up for public vote. A community day was held Sunday for the Copenhagen Fire Department that had people learning about the department and signing a paper. Department officials were happy with the turnout, hearing from people who want to keep the department.
COPENHAGEN, NY
For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”. The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation. Jefferson County is one of nine...
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
WATERTOWN, NY
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report

Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County

A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
As Amazon Faces Setbacks, Its CNY Fulfillment Center Is Growing

While Amazon has scrapped new warehouses and delayed some projects already under construction, it’s doubling its workforce in Clay to 3,000 workers. The headlines for the world’s second-largest company have been decidedly negative this year. Amazon hemorrhaged billions as e-commerce slowed coming out of the pandemic. A nationwide...
CLAY, NY
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform

MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

