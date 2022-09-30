Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Bay and Lower Neuse Rivers, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.2 1 None 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 04/03 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.8 1 Minor 05/04 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.9 1 None 05/05 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.2 1 None 06/06 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.7 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/02 AM 3.2 2.1 2.5 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.3 2.2 2.2 2 Minor 05/03 AM 2.9 1.8 2.1 2 None 05/04 PM 3.1 2.0 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.9 1.8 2.0 1 None
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Tyrrell; Washington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Albemarle Sound, Alligator and Scuppernong Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Pamlico Sounds, Alligator River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Georgetown County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level remains possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, including portions of Highway 12, especially around the times of high tide for at least a couple more high tide cycles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 9:00 AM Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.5 2.8 2.6 6-7 Major 04/03 AM 6.0 2.3 3.0 6 Moderate 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 5-6 Moderate 05/03 AM 4.7 1.0 1.6 6 None 05/05 PM 5.6 1.9 1.6 6 Minor 06/05 AM 5.2 1.5 1.7 5 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 2.9 2.3 2.0 3 None 04/03 AM 3.2 2.6 2.5 2-3 Minor 04/04 PM 3.5 2.9 2.6 2 Minor 05/04 AM 3.1 2.5 2.4 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.2 2.6 2.4 2 Minor 06/06 AM 2.8 2.2 2.0 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 2.9 1.7 1.9 3-4 Minor 04/04 AM 3.1 1.9 2.3 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 3 Minor 05/03 AM 2.7 1.5 1.9 2 Minor 05/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.7 1.5 1.8 1 Minor
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.5 1.8 2.5 9 MINOR 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 8 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 6-7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 5-6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE 06/06 PM 5.0 1.3 0.9 3-4 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.7 10-11 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.2 2.5 3.2 10 MODERATE 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 9 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level remains possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, including portions of Highway 12, especially around the times of high tide for at least a couple more high tide cycles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 9:00 AM Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.5 2.8 2.6 6-7 Major 04/03 AM 6.0 2.3 3.0 6 Moderate 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 5-6 Moderate 05/03 AM 4.7 1.0 1.6 6 None 05/05 PM 5.6 1.9 1.6 6 Minor 06/05 AM 5.2 1.5 1.7 5 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 2.9 2.3 2.0 3 None 04/03 AM 3.2 2.6 2.5 2-3 Minor 04/04 PM 3.5 2.9 2.6 2 Minor 05/04 AM 3.1 2.5 2.4 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.2 2.6 2.4 2 Minor 06/06 AM 2.8 2.2 2.0 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 2.9 1.7 1.9 3-4 Minor 04/04 AM 3.1 1.9 2.3 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 3 Minor 05/03 AM 2.7 1.5 1.9 2 Minor 05/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.7 1.5 1.8 1 Minor
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level remains possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, including portions of Highway 12, especially around the times of high tide for at least a couple more high tide cycles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 9:00 AM Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.5 2.8 2.6 6-7 Major 04/03 AM 6.0 2.3 3.0 6 Moderate 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 5-6 Moderate 05/03 AM 4.7 1.0 1.6 6 None 05/05 PM 5.6 1.9 1.6 6 Minor 06/05 AM 5.2 1.5 1.7 5 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 2.9 2.3 2.0 3 None 04/03 AM 3.2 2.6 2.5 2-3 Minor 04/04 PM 3.5 2.9 2.6 2 Minor 05/04 AM 3.1 2.5 2.4 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.2 2.6 2.4 2 Minor 06/06 AM 2.8 2.2 2.0 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 2.9 1.7 1.9 3-4 Minor 04/04 AM 3.1 1.9 2.3 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 3 Minor 05/03 AM 2.7 1.5 1.9 2 Minor 05/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.7 1.5 1.8 1 Minor
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.7 10-11 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.2 2.5 3.2 10 MODERATE 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 9 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
