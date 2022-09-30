Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
cleveland19.com
ODNR investigates anglers caught cheating during Cleveland fishing tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said on Monday they are investigating the incident between two anglers caught cheating in a fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. The duo, identified as Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan, were caught cheating in the tournament held on...
cleveland19.com
Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the start of its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest by spoiling their elephants with a Halloween treat. Officials gave the zoo’s African elephant population a pumpkin estimated to weigh around 1,500 pounds to play with and eat in front of visitors.
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
cleveland19.com
Gill-ty? Prosecutor to meet Tuesday with ODNR over fishing tournament controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition may soon be gutted by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. “My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources today regarding this matter,” according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “I take all crime seriously including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament. These individuals will be held accountable.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters gets dangerous pothole paved on the city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People driving near Denison and West 54th Street in the Stockyards neighborhood were dealing with a dangerous pothole with piece of rebar sticking out of it. A lot of drivers were nearly driving into oncoming traffic or onto to the sidewalk to avoid it. George Vandersummon,...
cleveland19.com
Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man with mental health issues missing for more than a week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are searching for a man with mental health issues who has been missing since Sept. 26. According to family, Teshawn Cromity is also anti-social and becomes disoriented easily. Cromity’s aunt said his family just moved from the area of E. 55th...
cleveland19.com
Death row survivors urge end to death penalty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 4 to help find missing and endangered 16-year-old Paola Alers. Alers was described by police as 5′ tall and 90 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
cleveland19.com
Akron Children’s Hospital kicks off ‘SocktoberFest’ drive for patients
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of October, getting warm and cozy may be one of the first things to come to mind... But that feeling of comfort is harder to come by for children spending their Fall in the hospital. That’s why Volunteer Services at Akron’s Children’s Hospital...
cleveland19.com
Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
cleveland19.com
Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
Comments / 0