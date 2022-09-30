CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition may soon be gutted by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. “My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources today regarding this matter,” according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “I take all crime seriously including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament. These individuals will be held accountable.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO