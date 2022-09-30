ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo devour 1,500-pound pumpkin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the start of its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest by spoiling their elephants with a Halloween treat. Officials gave the zoo’s African elephant population a pumpkin estimated to weigh around 1,500 pounds to play with and eat in front of visitors.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gill-ty? Prosecutor to meet Tuesday with ODNR over fishing tournament controversy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition may soon be gutted by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. “My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources today regarding this matter,” according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “I take all crime seriously including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament. These individuals will be held accountable.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man with mental health issues missing for more than a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are searching for a man with mental health issues who has been missing since Sept. 26. According to family, Teshawn Cromity is also anti-social and becomes disoriented easily. Cromity’s aunt said his family just moved from the area of E. 55th...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Death row survivors urge end to death penalty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 4 to help find missing and endangered 16-year-old Paola Alers. Alers was described by police as 5′ tall and 90 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Call...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com

18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Lake County Sheriff deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: The child has been located. Lake County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said the child was last seen on foot in the Allegheny Drive area in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

