Research on light pollution of the night sky has been carried out in ToruÅ„, Poland since 2017. Initially, the measurements were conducted within a network of 24 points using a handheld sky quality meter with lens (SQM-L) photometer (Unihedron, Canada). Based on these measurements, the first accurate maps of night sky pollution by artificial light in ToruÅ„ have been developed, both in seasonal and annual terms. Using the experience gained and elements of modern technology, a decision was made to construct an automatic network of mobile devices measuring light intensity at night, covering the entire cityÂ of ToruÅ„. This paper presents the technical characteristics of the constructed automatic measurement devices that make up the distributed monitoring network and the process of testing and using the devices. The implementation of this project has started in 2020. To accommodate the evolving expectations of different user groups and the observed trends in the concept of Smart Cities, especially those related to the communication between devices of the Internet of Things, LoRaWAN was selected for data transmission. The first stage involved the construction of a prototype of an automatic, portable and cost-effective device, which was subjected to months of field testing under operational conditions. The device was built using off-the-shelf electronic components and a housing that met the requirements for outdoor use. The next stage was to calibrate the device by simultaneously comparing the obtained results with measurements taken using professional SQM devices. This was followed by the preparation of 35 identical devices, which are already operating in the measurement network in the city of ToruÅ„. Elements of the network are prepared in a way that allows for further expansion and makes data available in the form of an application for many recipients.

