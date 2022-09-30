Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Corrugation-driven symmetry breaking in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene
The discovery of unconventional superconductivity in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (tBLG) supported the twist-angle-induced flat band structure predictions made a decade earlier. Numerous physical properties have since been linked to the interlayer twist angle using the flat band prediction as a guideline. However, some key observations like the nematic phase and striped charge order behind the superconductivity are missing in this initial model. Here we show that a thermodynamically stable large out-of-plane displacement, or corrugation of the bilayer, induced by the interlayer twist, demonstrates partially filled states of the flat band structure, accompanied by a broken symmetry, in the magic-angle regime and the presence of symmetry breaking associated with the superconductivity in tBLG. The distinction between low and high corrugation can also explain the observed evolution of the vibrational spectra of tBLG as a function of twist angle. Our observation that large out-of-plane deformation modes enable partial filling of states near the Fermi energy may lead to a strategy for offsetting the effects of disorder in the local twist angle, which suppresses unconventional superconductivity and correlated insulator behavior in magic-angle tBLG.
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked
Nature.com
Uniformly aligned flexible magnetic films from bacterial nanocelluloses for fast actuating optical materials
Naturally derived biopolymers have attracted great interest to construct photonic materials with multi-scale ordering, adaptive birefringence, chiral organization, actuation and robustness. Nevertheless, traditional processing commonly results in non-uniform organization across large-scale areas. Here, we report magnetically steerable uniform biophotonic organization of cellulose nanocrystals decorated with superparamagnetic nanoparticles with strong magnetic susceptibility, enabling transformation from helicoidal cholesteric (chiral nematic) to uniaxial nematic phase with near-perfect orientation order parameter of 0.98 across large areas. We demonstrate that magnetically triggered high shearing rate of circular flow exceeds those for conventional evaporation-based assembly by two orders of magnitude. This high rate shearing facilitates unconventional unidirectional orientation of nanocrystals along gradient magnetic field and untwisting helical organization. These translucent magnetic films are flexible, robust, and possess anisotropic birefringence and light scattering combined with relatively high optical transparency reaching 75%. Enhanced mechanical robustness and uniform organization facilitate fast, multimodal, and repeatable actuation in response to magnetic field, humidity variation, and light illumination.
Nature.com
Wien effect in interfacial water dissociation through proton-permeable graphene electrodes
Strong electric fields can accelerate molecular dissociation reactions. The phenomenon known as the Wien effect was previously observed using high-voltage electrolysis cells that produced fields of about 107 V mâˆ’1, sufficient to accelerate the dissociation of weakly bound molecules (e.g., organics and weak electrolytes). The observation of the Wien effect for the common case of water dissociation (H2O \(\leftrightarrows\) H+"‰+"‰OHâˆ’) has remained elusive. Here we study the dissociation of interfacial water adjacent to proton-permeable graphene electrodes and observe strong acceleration of the reaction in fields reaching above 108"‰V"‰mâˆ’1. The use of graphene electrodes allows measuring the proton currents arising exclusively from the dissociation of interfacial water, while the electric field driving the reaction is monitored through the carrier density induced in graphene by the same field. The observed exponential increase in proton currents is in quantitative agreement with Onsager's theory. Our results also demonstrate that graphene electrodes can be valuable for the investigation of various interfacial phenomena involving proton transport.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
Nature.com
Blood levels of T-Cell Receptor Excision Circles (TRECs) provide an index of exposure to traumatic stress in mice and humans
Exposure to stress triggers biological changes throughout the body. Accumulating evidence indicates that alterations in immune system function are associated with the development of stress-associated illnesses such as major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, increasing interest in identifying immune markers that provide insight into mental health. Recombination events during T-cell receptor rearrangement and T-cell maturation in the thymus produce circular DNA fragments called T-cell receptor excision circles (TRECs) that can be utilized as indicators of thymic function and numbers of newly emigrating T-cells. Given data suggesting that stress affects thymus function, we examined whether blood levels of TRECs might serve as a quantitative peripheral index of cumulative stress exposure and its physiological correlates. We hypothesized that chronic stress exposure would compromise thymus function and produce corresponding decreases in levels of TRECs. In male mice, exposure to chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) produced thymic involution, adrenal hypertrophy, and decreased levels of TRECs in blood. Extending these studies to humans revealed robust inverse correlations between levels of circulating TRECs and childhood emotional and physical abuse. Cell-type specific analyses also revealed associations between TREC levels and blood cell composition, as well as cell-type specific methylation changes in CD4T"‰+"‰and CD8T"‰+"‰cells. Additionally, TREC levels correlated with epigenetic age acceleration, a common biomarker of stress exposure. Our findings demonstrate alignment between findings in mice and humans and suggest that blood-borne TRECs are a translationally-relevant biomarker that correlates with, and provides insight into, the cumulative physiological and immune-related impacts of stress exposure in mammals.
Nature.com
Device for automatic measurement of light pollution of the night sky
Research on light pollution of the night sky has been carried out in ToruÅ„, Poland since 2017. Initially, the measurements were conducted within a network of 24 points using a handheld sky quality meter with lens (SQM-L) photometer (Unihedron, Canada). Based on these measurements, the first accurate maps of night sky pollution by artificial light in ToruÅ„ have been developed, both in seasonal and annual terms. Using the experience gained and elements of modern technology, a decision was made to construct an automatic network of mobile devices measuring light intensity at night, covering the entire cityÂ of ToruÅ„. This paper presents the technical characteristics of the constructed automatic measurement devices that make up the distributed monitoring network and the process of testing and using the devices. The implementation of this project has started in 2020. To accommodate the evolving expectations of different user groups and the observed trends in the concept of Smart Cities, especially those related to the communication between devices of the Internet of Things, LoRaWAN was selected for data transmission. The first stage involved the construction of a prototype of an automatic, portable and cost-effective device, which was subjected to months of field testing under operational conditions. The device was built using off-the-shelf electronic components and a housing that met the requirements for outdoor use. The next stage was to calibrate the device by simultaneously comparing the obtained results with measurements taken using professional SQM devices. This was followed by the preparation of 35 identical devices, which are already operating in the measurement network in the city of ToruÅ„. Elements of the network are prepared in a way that allows for further expansion and makes data available in the form of an application for many recipients.
Nature.com
From anticipation to impulsivity in Parkinson's disease
Anticipatory actions require to keep track of elapsed time and inhibitory control. These cognitive functions could be impacted in Parkinson's disease (iPD). To test this hypothesis, a saccadic reaction time task was used where a visual warning stimulus (WS) predicted the occurrence of an imperative one (IS) appearing after a short delay. In the implicit condition, subjects were not informed about the duration of the delay, disfavoring anticipatory behavior but leaving inhibitory control unaltered. In the explicit condition, delay duration was cued. This should favor anticipatory behavior and perhaps alter inhibitory control. This hypothesis was tested in controls (N"‰="‰18) and age-matched iPD patients (N"‰="‰20; ON and OFF L-DOPA). We found that the latency distribution of saccades before the IS was bimodal. The 1st mode weakly depended on temporal information and was more prominent in iPD. Saccades in this mode were premature and could result of a lack of inhibition. The 2nd mode covaried with cued duration suggesting that these movements were genuine anticipatory saccades. The explicit condition increased the probability of anticipatory saccades before the IS in controls and iPDON but not iPDOFF patients. Furthermore, in iPD patients the probability of sequences of 1st mode premature responses increased. In conclusion, the triggering of a premature saccade or the initiation of a controlled anticipatory one could be conceptualized as the output of two independent stochastic processes. Altered time perception and increased motor impulsivity could alter the balance between these two processes in favor of the latter in iPD, particularly OFF L-Dopa.
Nature.com
The human splenic microcirculation is entirely open as shown by 3D models in virtual reality
The human spleen is equipped with an organ-specific microcirculation. The initial part of the venous circulation is formed by spleen-specific large microvessels, the sinuses. Sinuses eventually fuse to form venules and veins. For more than 170Â years there have been debates, whether splenic red pulp capillaries join sinuses, i.e., whether the microcirculation is closed or open-or even simultaneously closed and open. We have now solved this question by three-dimensional reconstruction of a limited number of immunostained serial sections of red and white pulp areas, which were visualized in virtual reality. Splenic capillaries have special end structures exhibiting multiple small diverging endothelial cell processes, which always keep a certain distance to the walls of sinuses. Only very few capillary ends were difficult to diagnose. Positive identification of these end structures permits to conclude that the human splenic microcirculation is entirely open. This is also true for the perifollicular capillary network and for capillaries close to red pulp venules. Follicles are supplied by a relatively dense open perifollicular capillary net, which is primarily, but not exclusively, fed by sheathed and few non-sheathed capillaries from the surrounding red pulp network.
Ars Technica
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For decades, virtualization software has offered a way to vastly multiply computers’ efficiency, hosting entire collections of computers as “virtual machines” on just one physical machine. And for almost as long, security researchers have warned about the potential dark side of that technology: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” attacks, where hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate virtual machines, with potentially no way for a targeted computer to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has finally jumped from research papers to reality with warnings that one mysterious team of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” attacks in the wild.
