Preparation of coal gangue ceramsite high-strength concrete and investigation of its physico-mechanical properties

This Spinning Camera On China’s Aircraft Carrier Is A Key Defense System
Chinese State TVThe spinning panoramic infrared system can detect, classify, and track threats that radar may not be able to see.
Business Insider
China has built 3 aircraft carriers, but it's struggling to train enough pilots to fly off of them
China's navy, the world's second-most powerful — with two aircraft carriers commissioned and another launched in June — is struggling to meet increased demand for qualified ship-borne fighter jet pilots, analysts said. The People's Liberation Army Navy has sped up carrier-based fighter jet pilot training programmes in the...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG — (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a...
Nature.com
Analysis of facial ultrasonography images based on deep learning
Transfer learning using a pre-trained model with the ImageNet database is frequently used when obtaining large datasets in the medical imaging field is challenging. We tried to estimate the value of deep learning for facial US images by assessing the classification performance for facial US images through transfer learning using current representative deep learning models and analyzing the classification criteria. For this clinical study, we recruited 86 individuals from whom we acquired ultrasound images of nine facial regions. To classify these facial regions, 15 deep learning models were trained using augmented or non-augmented datasets and their performance was evaluated. The F-measure scores average of all models was about 93% regardless of augmentation in the dataset, and the best performing model was the classic model VGGs. The models regarded the contours of skin and bones, rather than muscles and blood vessels, as distinct features for distinguishing regions in the facial US images. The results of this study can be used as reference data for future deep learning research on facial US images and content development.
Nature.com
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Rapid complete reconfiguration induced actual active species for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction
Rational regulation of electrochemical reconfiguration and exploration of activity origin are important foundations for realizing the optimization of electrocatalyst activity, but rather challenging. Herein, we potentially develop a rapid complete reconfiguration strategy for the heterostructures of CoC2O4 coated by MXene nanosheets (CoC2O4@MXene) during the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) process. The self-assembled CoC2O4@MXene nanotubular structure has high electronic accessibility and abundant electrolyte diffusion channels, which favor the rapid complete reconfiguration. Such rapid reconfiguration creates new actual catalytic active species of Co(OH)2 transformed from CoC2O4, which is coupled with MXene to facilitate charge transfer and decrease the free energy of the Volmer step toward fast HER kinetics. The reconfigured components require low overpotentials of 28 and 216"‰mV at 10 and 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in alkaline conditions and decent activity and stability in natural seawater. This work gives new insights for understanding the actual active species formation during HER and opens up a new way toward high-performance electrocatalysts.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Uniformly aligned flexible magnetic films from bacterial nanocelluloses for fast actuating optical materials
Naturally derived biopolymers have attracted great interest to construct photonic materials with multi-scale ordering, adaptive birefringence, chiral organization, actuation and robustness. Nevertheless, traditional processing commonly results in non-uniform organization across large-scale areas. Here, we report magnetically steerable uniform biophotonic organization of cellulose nanocrystals decorated with superparamagnetic nanoparticles with strong magnetic susceptibility, enabling transformation from helicoidal cholesteric (chiral nematic) to uniaxial nematic phase with near-perfect orientation order parameter of 0.98 across large areas. We demonstrate that magnetically triggered high shearing rate of circular flow exceeds those for conventional evaporation-based assembly by two orders of magnitude. This high rate shearing facilitates unconventional unidirectional orientation of nanocrystals along gradient magnetic field and untwisting helical organization. These translucent magnetic films are flexible, robust, and possess anisotropic birefringence and light scattering combined with relatively high optical transparency reaching 75%. Enhanced mechanical robustness and uniform organization facilitate fast, multimodal, and repeatable actuation in response to magnetic field, humidity variation, and light illumination.
Nature.com
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel previously said that it's using some of the funds it earns from the IPO to build new chip factories. The home security hogging all the awards. Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Nature.com
Low C-C abundances in abiotic ethane
Distinguishing biotic compounds from abiotic ones is important in resource geology, biogeochemistry, and the search for life in the universe. Stable isotopes have traditionally been used to discriminate the origins of organic materials, with particular focus on hydrocarbons. However, despite extensive efforts, unequivocal distinction of abiotic hydrocarbons remains challenging. Recent development of clumped-isotope analysis provides more robust information because it is independent of the stable isotopic composition of the starting material. Here, we report data from a 13C-13C clumped-isotope analysis of ethane and demonstrate that the abiotically-synthesized ethane shows distinctively low 13C-13C abundances compared to thermogenic ethane. A collision frequency model predicts the observed low 13C-13C abundances (anti-clumping) in ethane produced from methyl radical recombination. In contrast, thermogenic ethane presumably exhibits near stochastic 13C-13C distribution inherited from the biological precursor, which undergoes C-C bond cleavage/recombination during metabolism. Further, we find an exceptionally high 13C-13C signature in ethane remaining after microbial oxidation. In summary, the approach distinguishes between thermogenic, microbially altered, and abiotic hydrocarbons. The 13C-13C signature can provide an important step forward for discrimination of the origin of organic molecules on Earth and in extra-terrestrial environments.
Nature.com
Device for automatic measurement of light pollution of the night sky
Research on light pollution of the night sky has been carried out in ToruÅ„, Poland since 2017. Initially, the measurements were conducted within a network of 24 points using a handheld sky quality meter with lens (SQM-L) photometer (Unihedron, Canada). Based on these measurements, the first accurate maps of night sky pollution by artificial light in ToruÅ„ have been developed, both in seasonal and annual terms. Using the experience gained and elements of modern technology, a decision was made to construct an automatic network of mobile devices measuring light intensity at night, covering the entire cityÂ of ToruÅ„. This paper presents the technical characteristics of the constructed automatic measurement devices that make up the distributed monitoring network and the process of testing and using the devices. The implementation of this project has started in 2020. To accommodate the evolving expectations of different user groups and the observed trends in the concept of Smart Cities, especially those related to the communication between devices of the Internet of Things, LoRaWAN was selected for data transmission. The first stage involved the construction of a prototype of an automatic, portable and cost-effective device, which was subjected to months of field testing under operational conditions. The device was built using off-the-shelf electronic components and a housing that met the requirements for outdoor use. The next stage was to calibrate the device by simultaneously comparing the obtained results with measurements taken using professional SQM devices. This was followed by the preparation of 35 identical devices, which are already operating in the measurement network in the city of ToruÅ„. Elements of the network are prepared in a way that allows for further expansion and makes data available in the form of an application for many recipients.
