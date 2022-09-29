Read full article on original website
mycitizensnews.com
Engineers picked for redesign of Naugatuck streetscapes, sewers
NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Sept. 28 selected Kleinfelder Northeast, a national engineering firm with an office in Rocky Hill, for the final design of storm water and sanitary sewer upgrades and streetscape designs for Church and Maple streets. The engineering firm is collaborating with...
Register Citizen
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
zip06.com
Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex
Several buildings are nearing completion, including those fronting East Main Street, where a “Coming Soon" message is shared on Metro Star’s sign promoting the new Branford luxury apartments and commercial complex. Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder Robert Smith told Zip06/The Sound that the first phase of...
NewsTimes
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Register Citizen
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.
HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
hk-now.com
Haddam Town Meetings October 3 – 7, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, October 3. SENIOR CENTER CLOSED. Haddam Special Board of Selectmen meeting 12:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87444018077?pwd=Q1dsZW9YTFZxWHpZNW5YWFcrSjNqQT09. Meeting ID:...
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
cottagesgardens.com
Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan
In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
hk-now.com
Middlesex Chamber of Commerce Career Fair to be Held November 3rd
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 3, 2022) — Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Middlesex County Career Fair has been scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hartford/Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and Workforce Alliance.
NewsTimes
IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Rollover On River Road
2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
Register Citizen
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
