Pound – live: Government’s energy bill cap at £2,500 comes into effect

The government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect today.

The energy price guarantee limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas and implies that the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.

A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.

The scheme comes into effect as prime minister Liz Truss ’ economic plans continue to face criticism.

Writing in The Sun , Ms Truss said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.”

Meanwhile, the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative on Friday evening.