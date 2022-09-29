BEAUTIFY CHULA VISTA VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network are calling for volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista Day neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and volunteers can choose from two Chula Vista locations to participate in beautification activities:

Otay Community Center, 3554 Main Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

City Hall, 276 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Hosted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and the Chula Vista City Council, in collaboration with South Bay Sustainable Communities Network, volunteers will help remove graffiti, assist with landscape mulching and clean up tons of litter from streets, parks and neighborhoods. Approximately 300 volunteers are needed to make a lasting impact.

Participants must provide their own transportation, and are advised to wear appropriate clothing and shoes, bring work gloves, a refillable water bottle and snacks or lunch. This is a great opportunity for students to earn community service hours and for residents to get involved by lending a helping hand in their community.

All volunteers must register prior to the event. For details and registration for individuals or groups, please visit BeautifyChulaVista.org. For registration questions, please contact the City’s Environmental Services Division at environmentalservices@chulavistaca.gov or call (619) 691-5122. To learn more about the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network visit www.southbaysustainablecommunities.org.

The City of Chula Vista is committed to the health and safety of all and COVID-19 protocols will be required for this outdoor event. Please do not report to the event if you feel sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms.