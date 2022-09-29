Read full article on original website
Hillsdale Community Foundation grants GOAL $25,000
The Hillsdale County Community Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the GOAL programs to fund volunteer efforts for this academic year. The funds will be split between the 26 GOAL volunteer programs, junior and GOAL Coordinator Mary Ann Powers said. The Hillsdale County Community Foundation is a nonprofit that provides funding...
Jonesville firefighters honor long-time comrade
The Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department honored firefighter Neil Finegan’s 50 years of service with a funeral procession on Sept. 17. The fire department had planned a Sept. 17 award ceremony for Finegan, but he died on Aug. 30 at 81 years old. “We honored him the best we possibly...
Give me laughter or give me death: Hillsdale professor brings humor to campus
Humor is essential for living the good life, said Professor of History Kenneth Calvert at a lecture Sept. 15. Calvert, who is a former stand-up comic, combined jokes with philosophy in a talk hosted by the Collegiate Scholars Program as a part of its semester lecture series on humor. The title of his talk, “Laugh or Die,” comes from a Finnish movie of the same name, in which German detention camp prisoners performed comedy to stay alive. Like the characters in the movie, Calvert said he sees laughter as something necessary for life.
