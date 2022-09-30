Read full article on original website
nevadasagebrush.com
UNR Has A Massive Safety Issue
With the semester starting only a few weeks ago, the administrators behind the University of Nevada, Reno already made multiple questionable decisions that affect students’ experiences, health and productivity. Even after allowing freshmen in NevadaFIT to sit in a burning stadium during a heat wave for two years in...
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KOLO TV Reno
Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels are back in Northern Nevada ahead of the Aviation Roundup. Prior to hitting the skies over the weekend, they flew with a school counselor at Virginia City High School. Caren Baum was chosen to fly with them because of her work with kids...
Record-Courier
Muralist painting way across country
On Thursday, artist Cheyenne Renee Marcus was putting the final touches on the new mural greeting visitors to Main Street Gardnerville. Marcus, 22, painted the mural as part of her 50 murals in 50 states project that she began in April. The Main Street mural at Gardnerville Station is No....
2news.com
Coffee N’ Comics Opens New Location In Sparks
The owners say that the community is the main reason they were able to open a second location. Customers are encouraged to show up to Saturday's grand opening in their best cosplay.
Record-Courier
Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra
Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
Record-Courier
Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish
Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
FOX Reno
Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
KEYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. 1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress. Updated: 7 hours ago. A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire...
nevadabusiness.com
Commercial Developments in Nevada
Nevada is growing, with the in-migration of both residents and businesses, and the concentration of new industry in metro areas. As population and industry grow, the economy remains cyclical, ups and downs balancing each other out. Industries grow and contract, according to demand. During the pandemic, the need for office space dropped significantly, while the need for warehousing, logistics, last mile distribution centers, and anything involved with delivering product to a locked down population exploded in growth.
womanaroundtown.com
Buried – The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche
On March 31, 1982, the unthinkable happened at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, California. A massive avalanche inundated the area. It came almost without warning and buried four slopes, the summit building, a parking lot, and eight people. The desperate attempts to locate and save them in 15.5 feet of snow is the focus of this 100-minute documentary.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
