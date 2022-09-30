Read full article on original website
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Hurricane Ian: Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 3 (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States.
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
6,000-Mile Debris Trail Spotted After NASA Spacecraft Smashes Into Asteroid
A football stadium-sized asteroid moonlet intentionally hit by a NASA spacecraft last week has been photographed, revealing the long tail of debris left in its wake as a result of the crash. Dimorphos, an asteroid roughly 7 million miles away, was used as a proving ground by NASA as the agency attempted to test its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a kinetic impact device designed to change a rock’s trajectory. After the test, NASA declared that history had been made. The debris cloud now trailing Dimorphos was captured by the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile on Monday, stretching over 6,000 miles long. “It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the impact,” astronomer Teddy Kareta said. As SOAR continues to monitor the debris left by the collision, scientists plan to use the data to learn more about the asteroid’s surface, what it ejected after the impact, and how fast the debris left the rock’s main body—all in service of protecting Earth and its inhabitants, according to a press release from the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.Read it at NOIRLab
‘Rage, but also joy and completeness’: bringing New Zealand’s stolen ancestors home
The remains of Māori people taken by an Austrian taxidermist in 1877 and displayed in a Vienna museum have finally been returned. On the shorelines of Wellington, the sound of weeping poured out into the thick mist of the city harbour. A procession moved in slow, measured steps. Their heads were bowed and crowned with ferns. At the centre of the group walked 64 people, each cradling a beige cardboard box.
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy
N. Korea fires missile over Japan; some residents warned to seek shelter
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
