Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Bay and Lower Neuse Rivers, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.2 1 None 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 04/03 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.8 1 Minor 05/04 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.9 1 None 05/05 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.2 1 None 06/06 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.7 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/02 AM 3.2 2.1 2.5 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.3 2.2 2.2 2 Minor 05/03 AM 2.9 1.8 2.1 2 None 05/04 PM 3.1 2.0 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.9 1.8 2.0 1 None

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO