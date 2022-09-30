Read full article on original website
Ohio Football keeps it close in 31-24 overtime loss to Kent State
KENT, Ohio (WOUB) – On fourth down and five in overtime, it was either win or go home for Ohio Football (2-3) who opened up Mid-American Conference play against Kent State (2-3). It was a game that was taken down to the final wire, and ultimately ended in a 31-24 loss for the Bobcats.
Ohio Hockey sweeps its weekend series against Alabama
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Hockey concluded its weekend set against the Alabama Frozen Tide. Before the action began Saturday, the Bobcats inducted their four newest members to the Hockey Hall of Fame. After the pre-game festivities, it was time for the puck to drop and OU wasted no...
Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
Ohio Hockey comes out on top big with a 9-2 victory over Alabama
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Hockey welcomed home its alumni Friday night with a home stand against Alabama Frozen Tide and a dominating 9-2 win. The Bobcats were coming off a beatdown of John Carroll where they outscored the Blue Streaks 14-4 in two games, while the Frozen Tide were entering from a 6-4 home win against Auburn.
Historian solves a mystery involving World War II soldier from Meigs County who was missing in action
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — On May 25, 1944, Worley Jacks enlisted in the United States Army. Ten months later, he was on a frigid battlefield in eastern France, part of a unit that would soon press into Germany and help in the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau.
