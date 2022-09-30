ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Ohio Football keeps it close in 31-24 overtime loss to Kent State

KENT, Ohio (WOUB) – On fourth down and five in overtime, it was either win or go home for Ohio Football (2-3) who opened up Mid-American Conference play against Kent State (2-3). It was a game that was taken down to the final wire, and ultimately ended in a 31-24 loss for the Bobcats.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Hockey sweeps its weekend series against Alabama

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Hockey concluded its weekend set against the Alabama Frozen Tide. Before the action began Saturday, the Bobcats inducted their four newest members to the Hockey Hall of Fame. After the pre-game festivities, it was time for the puck to drop and OU wasted no...
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Hockey comes out on top big with a 9-2 victory over Alabama

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Hockey welcomed home its alumni Friday night with a home stand against Alabama Frozen Tide and a dominating 9-2 win. The Bobcats were coming off a beatdown of John Carroll where they outscored the Blue Streaks 14-4 in two games, while the Frozen Tide were entering from a 6-4 home win against Auburn.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy