Mariners playoff times announced for wild card series in Toronto

The Mariners will have an afternoon start for their first playoff game since 2001. Game 1 of the three-game American League Wild Card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. PT Friday in Toronto, MLB announced Wednesday morning. The game will air on...
