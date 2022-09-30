SEATTLE — After a second straight disappointing loss at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners are officially headed on the road to start the playoffs. Thanks to the combined forces of a 4-3 Mariners loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, and a 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays victory over Baltimore, the Mariners will first have to win the wild-card series on the road if they want to play their first home playoff game since 2001.

