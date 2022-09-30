Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners fall to Tigers, giving Toronto top wild-card spot
SEATTLE — After a second straight disappointing loss at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners are officially headed on the road to start the playoffs. Thanks to the combined forces of a 4-3 Mariners loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, and a 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays victory over Baltimore, the Mariners will first have to win the wild-card series on the road if they want to play their first home playoff game since 2001.
Yakima Herald Republic
Where Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching HR ranks in Mariners history
For more than 20 years, the arc of Mariners history has bent toward 1995. A disproportionate amount of the most thrilling, heart-stopping and enduring moments in club history took place during that unlikely run from 13 games behind the Angels in July to the AL West title in September (after a one-game playoff) and a Division Series win for the ages over the Yankees.
Yakima Herald Republic
M’s earn win in 10th, set playoff date at Toronto
When manager Scott Servais warned those listening in his pregame media session that they might see some unique pitching decisions, including a position player pitching, the idea of Luis Torrens being brought in to pitch in a tie game in extra innings, well, that wasn’t on the list of likely possibilities.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners place Sam Haggerty on IL, recall Abraham Toro
As Sam Haggerty writhed in pain in the dirt behind second base following an awkward feet first slide on his easy steal of second base, manager Scott Servais couldn’t hide a look of concerned frustration as he and athletic trainer Kevin Orlovsky hurried on to the field to check on his player.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners will travel to Toronto for wild-card series
The Mariners will head north to Canada for their first postseason game since 2001. After pulling out a stunning 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Tigers in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader and the Red Sox defeating the Rays, 6-0, in a rain-shortened 5-inning game at Fenway Park, the Mariners clinched the second wild-card spot (No. 5 seed) in the American League playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic
What makes Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo so rock solid on the mound
During one offseason early in his minor-league career, Luis Castillo was back home in Bani, Dominican Republic, when he happened to see his idol, Pedro Martinez, sitting not far from him in the same restaurant. Castillo acted fast. “I ran to my car and grabbed a ball,” Castillo remembered this...
Yakima Herald Republic
Many 2001 Mariners see a lot of playoff potential for this year’s team
The last Mariners playoff team lives with a wistful mixture of pride over the winningest season in American League history and lingering disappointment that they didn’t finish such a magical year with a championship. Or even a pennant. “Looking back, it’s like, ‘Damn, if I could have been better...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners history quiz: Test your knowledge of Seattle’s playoff drought
It's been a long journey, but the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought is finally over. To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of 21 questions to test how well you remember the two decades of baseball in Seattle. Fair warning, some of them are a bit bleak. What kind of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ty France hits walk-off single, Mariners win regular-season finale
A little over a year after he threw his first professional pitch in the Gulf Coast League, as the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick out of Gonzaga for the St. Louis Cardinals, Marco Gonzales stepped on the mound of Dodger Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s how fans feel about Mariners — finally! — ending their playoff drought
It is not hyperbolic to say that the Mariners ending their 21-year playoff drought means everything to their fans. For so many, their fandom is all they can remember. It's been a building block for meaningful relationships and a thread that connects multiple generations. For others, this will be their...
Yakima Herald Republic
End of M’s playoff drought never in doubt for always-positive Rick Rizzs
On a scale of 1 to Rick Rizzs, how much joy did you feel Friday when Cal Raleigh clinched a playoff berth for the Mariners?. Was your emotion on par with that of the M's play-by-play man who's been in the team's broadcast booth for 37 seasons? Is that even possible, or is his enthusiasm as unmatchable as Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak?
Yakima Herald Republic
Can Geno Smith play his way into a permanent role with the Seahawks?
Could Geno Smith really be the long-term answer for the Seahawks at quarterback?. That, and more, in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with questions lightly edited for clarity). We’ll start with two questions on the same Smith-related topic. @noahdpeterson asked: “At what point is quarterback not the priority...
