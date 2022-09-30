Read full article on original website
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
roadtirement.com
Sunset over Lake Tawakoni
This nearly 38k acre reservoir is about 50 miles east of Dallas. Our RV site was, as you can see, right on the shore, and provided a beautiful end to the day.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
October starts dry, drought expected to worsen
Moisture pulled off Hurricane Orlene will result in a mix of sun and clouds for Central Texas today and tomorrow. --Kristen Currie
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Watch 50 Baby Horned Lizards Get Released Into Wild in Texas
The threatened species is being reintroduced to Texas in an effort to increase their dwindling numbers.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October
It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
KVUE
Big Tex at 70: Face-lifted and fine-tuned, the icon is ready for State Fair of Texas 2022
DALLAS — Yes, he's 70 years old. Yes, he's had a facelift or two. But after his electronics and animatronics got one last checkup on Thursday, Big Tex was officially ready to make his 2022 debut on Friday. "Big Tex is a 55-foot tall cowboy that is in love...
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
