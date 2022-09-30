Read full article on original website
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Football beats Bridgeport 50 – 0
The Frankenmuth Eagles upped their season record to 6 – 0 with a 50 – 0 home win against the Bridgeport Bearcats. The win was the 250th home win for the the Red and Gray in their 67-year history. The Eagles scored three 1st quarter TD’s. Aidan Hoard threw two TD passes with a 13 yarder to Brendan Scharrer and a 35 yarder to Travis Brenner. Griffin Barker ended the sccoring in the 1st quarter with a 7 yard run. In the 2nd quarter, the Berarcats had an errant snap on a punt attempt which resulted in a safety, for a 23 – 0 Eagle lead. Barker added his 2nd TD of the game on a 5 yard run at the 9:08 mark of the 2nd quarter. Aidan Hoard added a score less than two minutes later on a 25 yard scamper. Brendan Marker got into the action with a 28 yard interception return with 4:37 remaining in the half. On the final play of the 1st half, Will Soulliere kicked a 31 yard field goal and the Eagles led 47 – 0 at the half. A full compliment of Eagles played in the 2nd half. The lone score was a Soulliere 26 yard field goal, which sets a Frankenmuth season record with 7 field goals. The Eagles had 283 yards of offense and held the Bearcats to negative yards of offense. Owen Fehrman was the leading rusher with 59 yards and Hoard was 5 of 6 passing for 108 yards. Nicklaus Hoesman was the leading Eagle tackler with seven. Next week the Eagles host the Alma Panthers on homecoming night.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area football scores for Week 6 on Sept. 30
Dexter withstood a stiff challenge from Ann Arbor Huron, scoring with 23 seconds left to pull out a 21-14 victory. Cole Cabana rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns as the Dreadnaughts improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1963. Dexter scored on the game’s first possession, and was up 14-0 at the half before the River Rats (3-3) rallied to tie it early in the fourth quarter.
MLive.com
Michigan commit scores with 23 seconds left as Dexter holds off Huron to move to 6-0
DEXTER - For the first time since John F. Kennedy was President, Dexter has started a football season with six consecutive wins. Cole Cabana scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 23 seconds remaining Friday night, and the Dreadnaughts held off a stiff challenge from visiting Ann Arbor Huron, staying undefeated with a 21-14 victory.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Frankenmuth Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Setting Personal Records and Season Best Times!
Our Frankenmuth Eagles competed at Shepherd’s Blue Jay Cross Country Invitational on Saturday where 140 other schools from around Michigan that came to compete. Shepherd’s cross country course is one of the best courses around and the meet is very well organized. Our kids look forward to competing there every year. Both the boys and the girl’s teams ran exceptionally well and were ready to show what they could do. Most of our kids earned personal records or set season best times while running in Elite Division races made up of primarily Division 1 schools.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Not a lot to say and a pride thing
College football: Michigan State vs. Maryland, Oct. 1, 2022 — COLLEGE PARK, Md. – New week, same result. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) lost 27-13 at Maryland (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday for its third straight defeat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
"Everybody vs Stigma" takes place at Northville High School
(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Detroit Is ...
A driven teacher returns to "the old neighborhood" to work magic with kids that have been written off by society. The scene conjures visions of TV sitcoms and dramas created by the networks on more than a couple of occasions throughout the years. But when Earlene Hall tells the story,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Fatal crash on Detroit's east side kills 2, injures 3
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner Street and Mack Avenue. Police say a black Dodge Caliber was allegedly pulling out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield, striking a black Jeep. Two women inside the Dodge Caliber were killed in the crash while the driver was critically injured. Two other people inside the Caliber sustained serious injuries but are expected to be okay.The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. No other information was released.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Jackie Paige moves to mornings on WWJ
WWJ Newsradio 950 Detroit has announced a new weekday programming lineup, beginning October 3. Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings, joining Jonathan Carlson from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
thesuntimesnews.com
Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter
Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
