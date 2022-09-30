The Frankenmuth Eagles upped their season record to 6 – 0 with a 50 – 0 home win against the Bridgeport Bearcats. The win was the 250th home win for the the Red and Gray in their 67-year history. The Eagles scored three 1st quarter TD’s. Aidan Hoard threw two TD passes with a 13 yarder to Brendan Scharrer and a 35 yarder to Travis Brenner. Griffin Barker ended the sccoring in the 1st quarter with a 7 yard run. In the 2nd quarter, the Berarcats had an errant snap on a punt attempt which resulted in a safety, for a 23 – 0 Eagle lead. Barker added his 2nd TD of the game on a 5 yard run at the 9:08 mark of the 2nd quarter. Aidan Hoard added a score less than two minutes later on a 25 yard scamper. Brendan Marker got into the action with a 28 yard interception return with 4:37 remaining in the half. On the final play of the 1st half, Will Soulliere kicked a 31 yard field goal and the Eagles led 47 – 0 at the half. A full compliment of Eagles played in the 2nd half. The lone score was a Soulliere 26 yard field goal, which sets a Frankenmuth season record with 7 field goals. The Eagles had 283 yards of offense and held the Bearcats to negative yards of offense. Owen Fehrman was the leading rusher with 59 yards and Hoard was 5 of 6 passing for 108 yards. Nicklaus Hoesman was the leading Eagle tackler with seven. Next week the Eagles host the Alma Panthers on homecoming night.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO