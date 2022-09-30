Read full article on original website
Riverside County's COVID data remains stable
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County rose by five people to 67, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 11 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 123...
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress
Measures to improve operations within the Riverside County Child Services Department, where cases of neglect and abuse have fallen through the cracks, are being applied, but fixes will take time, according to a report the Board of Supervisors will review Tuesday. The Executive Office completed an analysis of the 19-member Civil Grand Jury's report from The post Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress appeared first on KESQ.
First 5 San Bernardino Seeking Applicants For $1.5 Million in “Innovation Funding”
First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children from prenatal through five years, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity. Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
Homeless resources: There’s an app for that
PALMDALE — Resources for those in need, who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, are available at their fingertips through an app for smart phones or online. Available in English and Spanish, the What I Need, or WIN, app provides information about service providers throughout Los Angeles County such as shelters, crisis centers, food distribution or meals, education, legal assistance, transit, health care and more.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
Native American students hope a new education law helps reverse years of misinformation
Sixteen-year-old Raven Casas recalled one English assignment where her teacher sent the students a link to a website called “Native American Artifacts.” The students had to select an artifact and write about its symbolism. But when Casas clicked on the link she found images of merchandise touting the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.
Captives of Cannabis: Human trafficking in the marijuana industry (Part 2)
In a three-part report for Nightly Films, Jacob Soboroff details his months-long investigation into labor trafficking in the marijuana black market. After following the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a raid of a grow site, Jacob looks at the recruiting website that reportedly brought the workers, all suspected trafficking victims, to California. He interviews the director of an anti-trafficking program in New York City for her expertise on what the workers told him.Oct. 1, 2022.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October
Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
