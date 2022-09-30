Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO