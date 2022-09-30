Read full article on original website
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
Donald Trump Jr. sweeps Ohio to rally GOP voters behind J.D. Vance in Senate race
Polls show the race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan is a close one. Trump Jr. comes to Ohio just weeks after his dad campaigned for Vance. Donald Trump Jr. swept into Ohio Wednesday as the competitive U.S. Senate race enters its final stretch, urging Republican voters to line up behind J.D. Vance while castigating his Democratic opponent.
