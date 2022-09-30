Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays
The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
First 5 San Bernardino Seeking Applicants For $1.5 Million in “Innovation Funding”
First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children from prenatal through five years, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity. Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy
While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
2 Rock Climbers Killed In Fall At Famed Tahquitz Rock Are IDed. Veteran Climbers Share Experience And Cautions
The dead have been identified as Gavin Escobar and Chelsea Walsh. Escobar was a Long Beach firefighter and former Dallas Cowboys player.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County's COVID data remains stable
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County rose by five people to 67, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 11 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 123...
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
fullcoll.edu
Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.
At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Comments / 0