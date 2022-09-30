ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays

The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group

The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

First 5 San Bernardino Seeking Applicants For $1.5 Million in “Innovation Funding”

First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children from prenatal through five years, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity. Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy

While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
IRVINE, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Riverside County's COVID data remains stable

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County rose by five people to 67, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 11 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 123...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fullcoll.edu

Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.

At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...

