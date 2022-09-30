The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO