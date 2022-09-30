Read full article on original website
MSNBC
'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin
Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process
Hurricane Ian pummeled the southwest coast of Florida leaving homes completely flattened and entire towns submerged. Mike McNees is the City Manager for Marco Island, Florida. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what residents need and what’s being done to help them. Oct. 3, 2022.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Water restored in parts of Bonita, boil water notice issued
Running water has been restored in some parts of Bonita Springs and a boil water notice has been issued.
MSNBC
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian
“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
High-water rescues underway in North Port for residents stranded in homes by rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian is long-gone in Sarasota County, but many residents are still feelings its impacts. Aside from the extensive wind damage, loss of power and spotty cell service, residents in North Port are dealing with rising flood waters days after the storm.
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
Click10.com
Punta Gorda residents waiting for relief after Hurricane Ian rips through city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – With many people in the Florida Gulf Coast area still without power, residents in Punta Gorda were working to rebuild the city after homes were badly damaged and boats were pushed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Local 10′s Jenise Fernandez spoke...
Post Register
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers
New timelapse video from a web camera in Fort Myers, Florida, shows the storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooding the city’s streets.
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
MSNBC
I-75 previously closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood reopens
Interstate 75 is closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood due to flooding from the Myakka River.
Hurricane Ian leaves many homeless in Hardee County
The people running the shelter said they don’t know how long it will be open but they could desperately use more supplies including sleeping mats and air mattresses.
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed
The Peace River has flooded after Hurricane Ian, causing parts of US 41 in Charlotte County to close
Mysuncoast.com
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
