ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

“All Hands and Hearts” is stepping up to help those whose lives were upended by Hurricane Ian, and sticking around “for the long term to help with the recovery which often takes several months and usually years,” co-founder Petra Nemcova tells Andrea Mitchell. “We are here in Florida to help the most underserved communities impacted by Hurricane Ian and we have committed to stay at least for a year to help those in need.” You can help "All Hands and Hearts" by donating at allhandsandhearts.org.Oct. 3, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Utility#Hurricanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy