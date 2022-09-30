ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
POCATELLO, ID
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
Sports Line Friday Night: September 30th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A plethora of non-conference tilts highlighted the final Friday night slate in the final week of September!. Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night for all of the highlights and scores!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE...
A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project

POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news. “I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.” ...
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he's making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash

BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention

POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
Man sentenced for possession of meth and fentanyl

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been sentenced after he was caught in a parking lot with drugs and the woman he was with turned him in. Dustin James McGinnis, 32, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison. McGinnis was originally charged with two counts of...
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents

Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
