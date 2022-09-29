Ohio residents can now register for FanDuel sportsbook and accept the new FanDuel Ohio promo. Locals can cash in on both the pre-live offer as well as the newcomer promotion that will run once the sportsbook is live. Fans can accept the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet as well as the $100 Free Bet for newcomers. This is double the promotion in celebration of the FanDuel Ohio launch coming Jan. 1.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO