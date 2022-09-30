ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

healthleadersmedia.com

Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%

Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
BUSINESS
KTVL

Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans

WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motley Fool

Medicare Enrollees Have a Big Decision to Make

Medicare's annual open enrollment period will soon kick off. Seniors on Medicare should take the time to review their plan choices -- and make changes, as necessary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

What Types Of Medicare Plans are Available

Medicare is a government-run health insurance program that provides coverage to people over the age of 65. It also covers people with disabilities and those with End-Stage Renal Disease. Several types of Medicare plans are available, and it can be confusing to figure out which one is right for you. Many people have Medicare as part of a health insurance package provided through their workplace. These people are comfortable with their plan and don’t think about it much. Here are six types of Medicare plans to consider.
HEALTH
CNN

Seniors to get a break on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023

CNN — Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday. The standard monthly premiums will be $164.90 in 2023,...
HEALTH
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

2023 Medicare Part B Premiums: Some Welcome Good News

In a year headlined with rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about Social Security’s solvency, America’s seniors could use a little good news. It came on September 27th when CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022.
HEALTH INSURANCE
thecentersquare.com

Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring

(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
DELAWARE STATE

