Read full article on original website
Related
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
And it couldn't have come at a better time.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%
Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
KTVL
Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans
WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen
(NEXSTAR) – Some taxpayers are going to see a boost to their bank accounts soon – the IRS has announced that it will be refunding $1.2 billion in tax filing penalties. Nearly 1.6 million people will automatically get a refund after filing certain 2019 or 2020 returns late, according to the IRS.
What Is the Highest Income for Medicaid in 2022?
While the U.S. does not have a robust national healthcare system the way many developed countries do, it does have several programs that can help certain groups cover their healthcare costs. More than...
Child tax credit 2022: How much is it and when will I get it?
TENS of thousands of families have started to reap the rewards of new child tax credit payments. This credit formed part of Connecticut's 2022-2023 budget bill, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont in May. Those eligible for the credit started to see a rebate of $250 per...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
freightwaves.com
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
Motley Fool
Medicare Enrollees Have a Big Decision to Make
Medicare's annual open enrollment period will soon kick off. Seniors on Medicare should take the time to review their plan choices -- and make changes, as necessary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
thebossmagazine.com
What Types Of Medicare Plans are Available
Medicare is a government-run health insurance program that provides coverage to people over the age of 65. It also covers people with disabilities and those with End-Stage Renal Disease. Several types of Medicare plans are available, and it can be confusing to figure out which one is right for you. Many people have Medicare as part of a health insurance package provided through their workplace. These people are comfortable with their plan and don’t think about it much. Here are six types of Medicare plans to consider.
Seniors to get a break on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023
CNN — Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday. The standard monthly premiums will be $164.90 in 2023,...
These Are The Best School Districts In Maryland, Website Says
School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more. These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Maryland, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023
The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
2023 Medicare Part B Premiums: Some Welcome Good News
In a year headlined with rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about Social Security’s solvency, America’s seniors could use a little good news. It came on September 27th when CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring
(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
3 Easy Ways to Replace Your Medicare Card If It’s Lost, Damaged or Stolen
Your Medicare card is a very important piece of identification. It’s proof of your health insurance benefits. You’re often required to present your Medicare card when seeking care. Without it, you could end up paying a lot more out of pocket. You’ll receive your card in the mail...
Comments / 0