Piano Sundays at the Old Capitol: Ksenia Nosikova with Special Guest Artist Almita Vamos and Studio. Piano Sundays returns for the 2022-23 season! The University of Iowa School of Music, in partnership with the Old Capitol Museum and West Music, is proud to host this annual tradition. Performances will be at the Old Capitol Museum Senate Chambers this year, performed on their historic, rebuilt Steinway grand piano “Rose.” This is an incredible opportunity for the community to see and hear the university’s talented piano students and faculty.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO