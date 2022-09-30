ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uiowa.edu

Iowa vs. Michigan Cookout

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

College of Dentistry Pregame Social (Iowa vs. Michigan)

Please join us outside in the white tent on the east side of the College of Dentistry. Iowa vs. Michigan (ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Pregame Professional Program (Michigan)

Prof. Karen Baker “Alternative Medicine: Trends or Trash?”. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Cinematheque: Money Heist

Join us for Night 6 of Cinematheque. This week will be a special screening of Season 3, Episode 8 of the Netflix series Money Heist, hosted and with comments offered by Almudena Ramírez-Pantanella, who contributed writing to that episode, among others. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Letendre receives Distinguished Pharmacist Award

Donald Letendre, dean and professor in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, was named a recipient of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award. The honor was presented Sept. 22 by the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA). The award recognizes a pharmacist for outstanding contributions to the profession and the...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Piano Sundays at the Old Capitol: Ksenia Nosikova with Special Guest Artist Almita Vamos and Studio

Piano Sundays at the Old Capitol: Ksenia Nosikova with Special Guest Artist Almita Vamos and Studio. Piano Sundays returns for the 2022-23 season! The University of Iowa School of Music, in partnership with the Old Capitol Museum and West Music, is proud to host this annual tradition. Performances will be at the Old Capitol Museum Senate Chambers this year, performed on their historic, rebuilt Steinway grand piano “Rose.” This is an incredible opportunity for the community to see and hear the university’s talented piano students and faculty.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Fox Big Noon Kickoff

At 8 a.m. – bring your school spirit to the lawn between Hillcrest and Petersen residence halls.
