Haunted Michigan Episode 1
Welcome to Episode 1 of Haunted Michigan. What a way to kick off this series….with two authors and one ghost hunter. There are many tales told, and all based here in Michigan. We start off with author, Kat Tedsen. She was the first person I interviewed for this project,...
Haunted Michigan Trailer
Haunted Michigan is coming. Check out the trailer….if you dare!. All throughout the month of October, Meltdown will talk with guests who’ve investigated our state for many years. Some have similar stories about different haunted places around Michigan, but not two stories are the same. Look for new...
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
Northville Is In Halloween Mode – Meltdown
My kids are past the Trick R’ Treating days, but Northville was always our favorite place to go haunting. On Halloween they close most of the town to cars between 6 – 8pm for the kids to collect scary goodies. Once the siren fires off from the fire department, it’s go time!
