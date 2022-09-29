BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a three-week break from competition, the Lehigh men's golf team will be back on the links for the two-day Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, hosted by Binghamton, beginning Sunday on the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks are competing in the 36-hole event for the first time since 2018.

