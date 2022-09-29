Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Complete Final Tournament of Fall Season
PRINCETON, N.J. - Five members of the Lehigh women's tennis team traveled to Princeton to compete at the ITA Regional Championships over the weekend. Two Mountain Hawks picked up wins during singles action while one Lehigh duo picked up a win during doubles. Junior Megha Dania and first-year Avery Hopkey...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Falls 1-0 in Tough Battle with BU
BOSTON, Mass. - A strong defensive effort between Lehigh and Boston University led to a scoreless 80 minutes of play before the Terriers scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. The Lehigh women's soccer team falls to 4-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league play after falling to the Terriers, 1-0 in Boston on Saturday afternoon.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Wraps Up Action At Rainy Navy Fall Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Lehigh women's golf team shot 336 on the final day of the Navy Fall Invitational, Sunday at the Naval Academy Golf Club. First year Yuki Zhu shot 80 to lead Lehigh's five-player scoring contingent as the Mountain Hawks finished 13th as a team with a final total of 661 (325-336).
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Drops a Tough One to Navy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Mountain Hawks struggled to find their rhythm in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Navy in straight sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). Lehigh falls to 10-8 overall and 1-5 in the league while the Midshipmen improve to 8-7 and 5-1 in league play. Navy...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Fall 35-7 To Visiting Monmouth
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On an overcast, wet day at Goodman Stadium, Monmouth built a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Lehigh, Saturday on Dog Day, presented by JFR Salvage. The visiting Hawks raced to a 35-0 lead before sophomore Gaige Garcia scored on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Mountain Hawks on the scoreboard.
lehighsports.com
Binghamton's Matthews Auto Intercollegiate Up Next For Lehigh Men's Golf
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a three-week break from competition, the Lehigh men's golf team will be back on the links for the two-day Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, hosted by Binghamton, beginning Sunday on the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks are competing in the 36-hole event for the first time since 2018.
lehighsports.com
Men's Cross Country Finishes 41st at Paul Short
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's cross country team competed at the 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday morning, finishing 41st in the Gold 8k race. North Carolina won the Gold 8k race for the second year in a row, with two sophomores securing the top two finishing spots for the Tar Heels.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Secure 37th-Place Finish at Paul Short
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's cross country team participated in the 48th annual Lehigh Paul Short Run on Friday, finishing 38th in the Gold 6K race. The North Carolina women claimed the top spot with 63 points. Lehigh's top finisher was junior Christina Yakaboski who finished 172nd overall...
