Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking
(Alaska Beacon) - If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’ comments or block them on social media, they may forfeit state-paid legal protection, according to a new social media policy adopted Friday. A House-Senate panel voted 8-3 in favor of adopting the new policy on behalf of the entire...
Union elites attack E. Anchorage servant leader Stanley Wright
The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Governor Dunleavy creates Office of Energy Innovation to boost renewables in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Efforts at expanding renewable energy in Alaska got a shot in the arm with the creation of the Office of Energy Innovation. Governor Mike Dunleavy signed an administrative order on Friday, September 30 establishing the office which, according to a press release, is meant to increase energy independence and counter global events destabilizing energy prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden Lion Hotel off the table for now, due to legal considerations, according to Anchorage mayor’s office
Mayor Dave Bronson, on advice from city attorneys, says the Golden Lion Hotel is not a legal location for a homeless shelter, and even using it for so-called “transitional housing” would need a parking variance and permitting. All of that would take time. The city’s Department of Law...
Surprise: Anchorage Assembly sets phantom meeting(s) to reverse ordinance banning homeless in controversial hotel
The public could be confused, and it could be what is intended by the Anchorage Assembly. The Assembly scheduled a surprise meeting for 5 pm Sunday. There is no agenda, no location posted, and no transparent notification that could remotely be seen as adequate to meet requirements of the Alaska Open Meetings Act. It’s a phantom meeting.
kfqd.com
President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
alaskapublic.org
Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — More than 160 soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard are being deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday. The governor said the move is in a response to a federal mobilization order from the Department of Defense. Sununu said the...
alaskapublic.org
Here’s how to track campaign cash in Alaska elections
Because of a federal court decision last year, the state’s failure to appeal that decision, and the Alaska Legislature’s failure to approve a new law, candidates for Alaska state Legislature and governor can accept unlimited amounts of money from individual donors. Those donations may be unlimited, but each...
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency
The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
midnightsunak.com
Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn’t do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
radiokenai.com
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins 20 states calling for Air Force to accept religious exemptions for vaccine mandates
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has joined 20 other states in an amicus brief challenging the U.S. Air Force for violating the constitutional and statutory rights of airmen when it refused religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Department of Defense began...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
ktoo.org
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
The class assignment was to write a letter to anyone they wanted. In Lingít. Eechdaa Dave Ketah chose his late grandmother, the person who spoke Lingít to him when he was growing up in Ketchikan. “And I was telling her that it’s hard learning the language at this...
kinyradio.com
Alaska to receive $4.8 million in federal funding for safe student learning environments
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and Alaska is among the 50 states receiving the funding. The Stronger Connections grants aim to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments...
Comments / 0