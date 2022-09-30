ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking

(Alaska Beacon) - If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’ comments or block them on social media, they may forfeit state-paid legal protection, according to a new social media policy adopted Friday. A House-Senate panel voted 8-3 in favor of adopting the new policy on behalf of the entire...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Union elites attack E. Anchorage servant leader Stanley Wright

The AFL-CIO has brought in the big guns to attack U.S. Navy and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Stanley Wright, who is running for Alaska House for East Anchorage. In the latest missile by the big union bosses, they make Wright into the architect of Anchorage’s homeless plan. This is, evidently, because Wright has been an employee of the municipality of Anchorage since May, working as a grants manager for the city’s Health Department.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools

At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Governor Dunleavy creates Office of Energy Innovation to boost renewables in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Efforts at expanding renewable energy in Alaska got a shot in the arm with the creation of the Office of Energy Innovation. Governor Mike Dunleavy signed an administrative order on Friday, September 30 establishing the office which, according to a press release, is meant to increase energy independence and counter global events destabilizing energy prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

Surprise: Anchorage Assembly sets phantom meeting(s) to reverse ordinance banning homeless in controversial hotel

The public could be confused, and it could be what is intended by the Anchorage Assembly. The Assembly scheduled a surprise meeting for 5 pm Sunday. There is no agenda, no location posted, and no transparent notification that could remotely be seen as adequate to meet requirements of the Alaska Open Meetings Act. It’s a phantom meeting.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kfqd.com

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention

Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Permanent Fund#Burger#Politics State#Politics Legislative
alaskapublic.org

Here’s how to track campaign cash in Alaska elections

Because of a federal court decision last year, the state’s failure to appeal that decision, and the Alaska Legislature’s failure to approve a new law, candidates for Alaska state Legislature and governor can accept unlimited amounts of money from individual donors. Those donations may be unlimited, but each...
ALASKA STATE
csengineermag.com

Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move

Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency

The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
midnightsunak.com

Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn’t do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
ALASKA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy